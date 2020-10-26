Strike Resources : Iron Detrital Sampling Programme Completed at Paulsens East

Monday, 26 October 2020 ASX Code: SRK

Iron Detrital Sampling Programme

Completed at Paulsens East

Strike Resources Limited (ASX:SRK) (Strike) is pleased to advise that it has completed its sampling programme of high grade hematite rich detrital mineralisation at its Paulsens East Iron Ore Project (Project).

A total of 50 pits were excavated and sampled along the northern side of the hematite ridge, over a strike length of 1.5km and covering an area of approximately 8.1 hectares where surface detrital material was visible.

Detritals were encountered in the pits varying in depth from 0.25 metre and up to 3 metres deep in places, with the depth typically increasing further away from the base of the hematite ridge.

Samples have been sent to ALS Laboratories in Perth for analysis.

Strike notes that results of laboratory testwork on the detrital samples from the area previously provided for analysis, showed an encouraging product grade of 60% Fe, 6.4% SiO2 and 3.4% Al2O3 with a mass recovery of 83% on crushing to -32mm and simple wet screening at +1mm size.1

Such detrital material has not previously been accounted for in Strike's Mineral Resource Inventory for the Project, which currently comprises a three kilometre long outcropping hematite ridge with a JORC Indicated Mineral Resource of 9.6 Million tonnes at 61.1% Fe, 6.0% SiO2, 3.6% Al2O3, 0.08% P2.

