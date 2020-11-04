Strike Resources : Notice of AGM, Explanatory Statement and Proxy Form

Notice of Strike Resources Limited Annual General Meeting A.B.N. 94 088 488 724

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is given that an Annual General Meeting (AGM) of shareholders of Strike Resources Limited A.B.N. 94 088 488 724 (Strike or SRK or Company) will be held at Strike Resources Limited, Level 2, 31 Ventnor Avenue, West Perth, Western Australia, at 3:00 pm (Perth time) on Friday, 4 December 2020.

AGENDA

ORDINARY BUSINESS

1. 2020 Annual Report

To consider and receive the Directors' Report, Financial Report and Audit Report of the Company for the financial year ended 30 June 2020.

The 2020 Annual Report will be sent to those shareholders who have elected to receive a printed version. Otherwise, an electronic version of the 2020 Annual Report may be viewed and downloaded from the Company's website: www.strikeresources.com.au or emailed to shareholders upon request to info@strikeresources.com.au, when available.

2. Resolution 1 - Re-election of Victor Ho as Director

To consider, and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That Mr Victor Poh Hong Ho, who retires (by rotation) at this Annual General Meeting pursuant to the Constitution of the Company and ASX Listing Rule 14.4, being eligible, be re-elected as a Director of the Company."

3. Resolution 2 - Adoption of Remuneration Report

To consider, and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an advisory, non-binding resolution:

"That the Remuneration Report as detailed in the Directors' Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2020 be adopted."

Note: The vote on this resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company. Shareholders are encouraged to read the Explanatory Statement for further details on the consequences of voting on this resolution.

Voting Exclusion and Restriction: The Company will disregard any votes cast on this resolution (in any capacity, except as specified below) by or on behalf of a member of "Key Management Personnel" (as defined in the Accounting Standards) and their "Closely Related Parties" (as defined in the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act)) (Closely Related Parties) (together, the Restricted Voters). Key Management Personnel (KMP) are the Company's Directors and Executives identified in the Company's Remuneration Report (which is included in the 2020 Annual Report). A Closely Related Party of a KMP means a spouse or child of the KMP, a child of the KMP's spouse, a dependant of the KMP or of the KMP's spouse, anyone else who is one of the KMP's family and may be expected to influence the KMP, or be influenced by the KMP, in the KMP's dealings with the Company or a company the KMP controls.

However, a Restricted Voter may cast a vote on this resolution as a proxy, for a person other than a Restricted Voter, on the basis that either:

the appointment specifies the way the proxy is to vote on the resolution; or the proxy is the Chair of the meeting and the appointment expressly authorises the Chair of the meeting to exercise the same even if the resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the KMP of the Company.

Shareholders should note that if they appoint the Chair as a proxy, or the Chair is appointed by default under the Proxy Form, and the Chair is not directed as to how to vote on the Resolution 2 then, on the poll for that item, the Chair intends to vote any undirected proxies in favour of Resolution 2).

Shareholders may also choose to direct the Chair to vote against the resolution or to abstain from voting on the resolution.