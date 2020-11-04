Log in
STRIKE RESOURCES LIMITED

(SRK)
Strike Resources : Notice of AGM, Explanatory Statement and Proxy Form

11/04/2020 | 01:35am EST

NOTICE OF

ANNUAL

GENERAL MEETING &

EXPLANATORY STATEMENT

Time and Date of Meeting:

3:00 pm (Perth time)

on Friday, 4 December 2020

Place of Meeting:

Strike Resources Limited

Level 2

31 Ventnor Avenue

West Perth, Western Australia

IMPORTANT NOTICE

It is recommended that shareholders read this Notice of Annual General Meeting and Explanatory Statement in full and if there is any matter that you do not understand, you should contact your financial adviser, stockbroker or solicitor for advice.

The Chairman of the Annual General Meeting intends to vote open proxies received in favour of Resolutions 1 to 5 and abstain from voting any open proxies received in respect of Resolutions 6 to 10 considered at the Annual General Meeting.

This Notice of Annual General Meeting and Explanatory Statement is dated 20 October 2020.

ASX Code: SRK

STRIKE RESOURCES LIMITED

A.B.N. 94 088 488 724

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE:

SHARE REGISTRY:

Advanced Share Registry Limited

Level 2

Western Australia - Main Office

New South Wales - Branch Office

31 Ventnor Avenue

110 Stirling Highway

Suite 8H, 325 Pitt Street

West Perth, Western Australia 6005

Nedlands, Western Australia 6009

Sydney, New South Wales 2000

PO Box 1156, Nedlands

PO Box Q1736

Western Australia 6909

Queen Victoria Building NSW 1310

T | (08) 9214 9700

Local T | 1300 113 258

F | (08) 9214 9701

T | (08) 9389 8033

T | (02) 8096 3502

E | info@strikeresources.com.au

F | (08) 6370 4203

W | www.strikeresources.com.au

E | admin@advancedshare.com.au

W | www.advancedshare.com.au

CONTENTS

CORPORATE DIRECTORY

Notice of Annual General Meeting

1

BOARD

Farooq Khan

Executive Chairman

Explanatory Statement:

9

William Johnson

Managing Director

Victor Ho

Executive Director

Annual Report

9

Malcolm Richmond

Non-Executive Director

Matthew Hammond

Non-Executive Director

Resolutions:

COMPANY SECRETARY

1.

Re-Election of Victor Ho as Director

9

Victor Ho

Email:

cosec@strikeresources.com.au

2.

Adoption of Remuneration Report

10

3.

Approval to Issue 60 Million New

11

PRINCIPAL AND REGISTERED OFFICE

Shares

Level 2

31 Ventnor Avenue

4.

Approval of 10% Placement Facility

13

West Perth, Western Australia 6005

Telephone:

(08) 9214 9700

5.

Approval of Securities Incentive Plan

18

Facsimile:

(08) 9214 9701

Email:

info@strikeresources.com.au

6.

Approval to Issue 4.5 million Options

20

Website:

www.strikeresources.com.au

to

Managing Director, William Johnson

7.

Approval to Issue 3.75 million Options

20

STOCK EXCHANGE

to Director, Farooq Khan

Australian Securities Exchange

Perth, Western Australia

8.

Approval to Issue 2.25 million Options

20

to Director and Company Secretary,

ASX CODE

Victor Ho

SRK

9.

Approval to Issue 0.75 million Options

20

to Director, Malcolm Richmond

SHARE REGISTRY

Advanced Share Registry

10.

Approval to Issue 0.75 million Options

20

to Director, Matthew Hammond

Investor Portal

https://www.advancedshare.com.au/Investor-Login

Annexure A - Summary of Rules of

27

Securities Incentive Plan

Main Office:

110 Stirling Highway

Annexure B - Terms and Conditions of

29

Nedlands, Western Australia 6009

Director Options

Local Telephone:

1300 113 258

Telephone:

(08) 9389 8033

Time and Place of Meeting and How to Vote

Facsimile:

(08) 6370 4203

Email:

admin@advancedshare.com.au

Investor Web:

www.advancedshare.com.au

Visit www.strikeresources.com.au for

Sydney Office

Investor Centre

Suite 8H, 325 Pitt Street

Market Announcements

Sydney, New South Wales 2000

Financial Reports

Telephone:

(02) 8096 3502

Notice of

Strike Resources Limited

Annual General Meeting

A.B.N. 94 088 488 724

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is given that an Annual General Meeting (AGM) of shareholders of Strike Resources Limited A.B.N. 94 088 488 724 (Strike or SRK or Company) will be held at Strike Resources Limited, Level 2, 31 Ventnor Avenue, West Perth, Western Australia, at 3:00 pm (Perth time) on Friday, 4 December 2020.

AGENDA

ORDINARY BUSINESS

1. 2020 Annual Report

To consider and receive the Directors' Report, Financial Report and Audit Report of the Company for the financial year ended 30 June 2020.

The 2020 Annual Report will be sent to those shareholders who have elected to receive a printed version. Otherwise, an electronic version of the 2020 Annual Report may be viewed and downloaded from the Company's website: www.strikeresources.com.au or emailed to shareholders upon request to info@strikeresources.com.au, when available.

2. Resolution 1 - Re-election of Victor Ho as Director

To consider, and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That Mr Victor Poh Hong Ho, who retires (by rotation) at this Annual General Meeting pursuant to the Constitution of the Company and ASX Listing Rule 14.4, being eligible, be re-elected as a Director of the Company."

3. Resolution 2 - Adoption of Remuneration Report

To consider, and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an advisory, non-binding resolution:

"That the Remuneration Report as detailed in the Directors' Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2020 be adopted."

Note: The vote on this resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company. Shareholders are encouraged to read the Explanatory Statement for further details on the consequences of voting on this resolution.

Voting Exclusion and Restriction: The Company will disregard any votes cast on this resolution (in any capacity, except as specified below) by or on behalf of a member of "Key Management Personnel" (as defined in the Accounting Standards) and their "Closely Related Parties" (as defined in the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act)) (Closely Related Parties) (together, the Restricted Voters). Key Management Personnel (KMP) are the Company's Directors and Executives identified in the Company's Remuneration Report (which is included in the 2020 Annual Report). A Closely Related Party of a KMP means a spouse or child of the KMP, a child of the KMP's spouse, a dependant of the KMP or of the KMP's spouse, anyone else who is one of the KMP's family and may be expected to influence the KMP, or be influenced by the KMP, in the KMP's dealings with the Company or a company the KMP controls.

However, a Restricted Voter may cast a vote on this resolution as a proxy, for a person other than a Restricted Voter, on the basis that either:

  1. the appointment specifies the way the proxy is to vote on the resolution; or
  2. the proxy is the Chair of the meeting and the appointment expressly authorises the Chair of the meeting to exercise the same even if the resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the KMP of the Company.

Shareholders should note that if they appoint the Chair as a proxy, or the Chair is appointed by default under the Proxy Form, and the Chair is not directed as to how to vote on the Resolution 2 then, on the poll for that item, the Chair intends to vote any undirected proxies in favour of Resolution 2).

Shareholders may also choose to direct the Chair to vote against the resolution or to abstain from voting on the resolution.

2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING | 1

Notice of

Strike Resources Limited

Annual General Meeting

A.B.N. 94 088 488 724

4. Resolution 3 - Approval to Issue 60 Million New Shares

To consider, and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and for all other purposes, shareholders approve and authorise the Directors of the Company to issue up to 60,000,000 fully-paid, ordinary shares in the capital of the Company to raise capital, on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement accompanying this Notice."

Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolution 3 by or on behalf of a person who is expected to participate in, or who will obtain a material benefit as a result of, the proposed issue (except a benefit solely by reason of being a holder of ordinary securities in the Company), and any person associated with those persons. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast in favour of the resolution by:

  1. a person as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on the resolution in that way;
  2. the Chair as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction given to the Chair to vote on the resolution as the Chair decides; or
  3. a holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary if the beneficiary has provided written confirmation to the holder that they are not excluded from voting and are not an associate of a person excluded from voting, and provided that the holder votes on the resolution in accordance with the directions given by the beneficiary to the holder to vote in favour in that way.

5. Resolution 4 - Approval of 10% Placement Facility

To consider, and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as a special resolution:

"That, for the purpose of ASX Listing Rule 7.1A and for all other purposes, shareholders approve the issue of Equity Securities (as defined in the ASX Listing Rules) totalling up to 10% of the Company's shares on issue, calculated in accordance with the formula prescribed in ASX Listing Rule 7.1A.2 and on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement accompanying this Notice."

Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolution 4 by or on behalf of any person who is expected to participate in, or who will obtain a material benefit as a result of, the proposed issue of Equity Securities (except a benefit solely by reason of being a holder of ordinary securities in the Company) if this resolution is passed, and any person associated with those persons. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast in favour of the resolution by:

  1. a person as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on the resolution in that way;
  2. the Chair as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction given to the Chair to vote on the resolution as the Chair decides; or
  3. a holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary if the beneficiary has provided written confirmation to the holder that they are not excluded from voting and are not an associate of a person excluded from voting, and provided that the holder votes on the resolution in accordance with the directions given by the beneficiary to the holder to vote in favour in that way.

2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING | 2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Strike Resources Limited published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

