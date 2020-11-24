Strike Resources : Proposed issue of Securities - SRK

Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

STRIKE RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday November 25, 2020

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of ASX +security code +Security description +securities to be issued n/a Broker Options - $0.15 (30 November 2023) 1,000,000

Proposed +issue date

Tuesday December 1, 2020

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement