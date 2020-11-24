Strike Resources : Proposed issue of Securities - SRK

Proposed issue of securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
STRIKE RESOURCES LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Wednesday November 25, 2020
The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue
|
|
|
Maximum Number of
|
ASX +security code
|
+Security description
|
+securities to be issued
|
n/a
|
Broker Options - $0.15 (30 November 2023)
|
1,000,000
Proposed +issue date
Tuesday December 1, 2020
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
|
Proposed issue of securities
|
Proposed issue of securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
STRIKE RESOURCES LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
|
1.2
|
Registered Number Type
|
Registration Number
|
ABN
|
94088488724
|
1.3
|
ASX issuer code
|
|
SRK
|
-
The announcement is New announcement
-
Date of this announcement
Wednesday November 25, 2020
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
|
Proposed issue of securities
|
Proposed issue of securities
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?
+Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity
No
Part 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?
New class
Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?
No
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?
Yes
ASX +security code
New class-code to be confirmed
Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class of +securities on ASX?
No
+Security description
Broker Options - $0.15 (30 November 2023)
+Security type
Options
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
1,000,000
Offer price details
|
Proposed issue of securities
|
Proposed issue of securities
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration? Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?
AUD - Australian Dollar
What is the issue price per +security?
AUD 0.00002
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
|
Options details
|
|
|
+Security currency
|
Exercise price
|
Expiry date
|
AUD - Australian Dollar
|
AUD 0.1500
|
Thursday November 30, 2023
Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised
SRK : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised
Each option is exercisable into one fully paid ordinary share in the Company (ASX:SRK)
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.
Refer Broker Option Terms, which will uploaded to the Company's website:http://strikeresources.com.au/investor-centre/
Part 7C - Timetable
7C.1 Proposed +issue date
Tuesday December 1, 2020
Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements
7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1? No
7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?
Yes
|
Proposed issue of securities
|
4 / 5
