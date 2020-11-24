Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Strike Resources Limited    SRK   AU000000SRK8

STRIKE RESOURCES LIMITED

(SRK)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/20
0.12 AUD   +4.35%
05:31pSTRIKE RESOURCES : Proposed issue of Securities - SRK
PU
05:31pSTRIKE RESOURCES : Completion of $4 Million Capital Raising
PU
11/22STRIKE RESOURCES : Trading Halt
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Strike Resources : Proposed issue of Securities - SRK

11/24/2020 | 05:31pm EST
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

STRIKE RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday November 25, 2020

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

n/a

Broker Options - $0.15 (30 November 2023)

1,000,000

Proposed +issue date

Tuesday December 1, 2020

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 5

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

STRIKE RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

94088488724

1.3

ASX issuer code

SRK

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

Wednesday November 25, 2020

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 5

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?

+Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity

No

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?

No

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?

Yes

ASX +security code

New class-code to be confirmed

Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class of +securities on ASX?

No

+Security description

Broker Options - $0.15 (30 November 2023)

+Security type

Options

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

1,000,000

Offer price details

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 5

Proposed issue of securities

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration? Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD 0.00002

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Options details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.1500

Thursday November 30, 2023

Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised

SRK : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised

Each option is exercisable into one fully paid ordinary share in the Company (ASX:SRK)

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.

Refer Broker Option Terms, which will uploaded to the Company's website:http://strikeresources.com.au/investor-centre/

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

Tuesday December 1, 2020

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1? No

7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

Yes

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Strike Resources Limited published this content on 24 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2020 22:30:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 0,05 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
Net income 2020 -1,40 M -1,03 M -1,03 M
Net cash 2020 3,41 M 2,51 M 2,51 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,43x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 24,9 M 18,3 M 18,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 25,5x
EV / Sales 2020 118x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,0%
Chart STRIKE RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Strike Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRIKE RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
William Matthew Johnson Managing Director & Director
Farooq Khan Chairman
Malcolm Ross Richmond Independent Non-Executive Director
Matthew Charles Perrins Hammond Non-Executive Director
Victor Poh Hong Ho Secretary & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRIKE RESOURCES LIMITED150.00%18
VALE S.A.33.75%67 249
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED69.22%39 443
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED23.34%10 692
NMDC LIMITED-27.69%3 855
HBIS RESOURCES CO., LTD.38.73%2 036
