Strike Resources : Sept Quarterly Report - Paulsens Feasibility Study Completed

Furthermore, the Project has additional upside potential with opportunities identified to potentially improve Fe grades, increase the production rate and extend the mine life".

The Project has the potential to generate very significant cashflows for Strike over an initial four-year mine life with a relatively low capital cost requirement.

The continued strength to the iron ore price contributes to the robust economics of the Project, which are driven principally by the high-quality nature of the iron ore contained within the deposit and the low life of mine strip ratio.

"The completion of the Feasibility Study is another key milestone achieved in moving Paulsens East towards production.

If a Benchmark iron ore price of US$115/t (approximate to current levels) is sustained over LOM, Paulsens East has the potential to generate $279 Million in net cashflows.

The Study has confirmed the potential for Paulsens East to generate $167 Million in net cashflows (pre-tax) over a four-year life of mine (LOM) at an average Benchmark iron ore (62% Fe Fines CFR China) price of US$100/t (US$115/t declining to US$85/t) for a pre-production capital cost of $15.7 Million.

Investigations ongoing for further upside from potential for production of higher grade (63% - 64%) products, extension of mine life and exploitation of surface detrital material.

Targeting first ore production during the first half of 2021 with the mining approvals process well underway.

1.5 Mtpa production schedule for 4 years (6.0 Mt total), with an estimated 75% of production as DSO Lump at 62% Fe which attracts premium pricing.

Study confirms strong project economics with net cashflow of $167 Million and NPV of $140 Million over initial

Strike is pleased to report on the results from the Feasibility Study (Study) undertaken for its Paulsens East Iron Ore Project located in the Pilbara, Western Australia, with key highlights being as follows:

If the Benchmark Price is assumed to be at recent levels (US$115/t5) for the LOM, the forecast operating net cashflow is $279 Million and pre-tax NPV is $227 Million over the four year LOM.

An economic model prepared by Strike forecasts an operating net cashflow of $167 Million (pre-tax) and a net present value (NPV) of $140 Million (pre-tax) over an initial four-year mine life, at an average Benchmark Price of US$100/t over LOM (US$115/t in the first year of production declining to US$85/t in the fourth year).

The results from the Study together with key assumptions are summarised in the following tables:

On 30 October 2020, Strike announced the completion of the Feasibility Study on Paulsens East, which confirmed strong project economics for a 1.5Mtpa production rate over an initial 4 year LOM with direct shipping ore (DSO) (lump and fines) product trucked to Port Hedland for export.1

Quarterly Report for period ended 30 September 2020

Estimated pre-production capital costs are approximately $15.7 Million (including contingencies), with an internal rate of return (IRR) of 213%.

An average iron ore price of US$100 per tonne6 (62% Fe Fines, delivered CFR China) (Benchmark Price) has been assumed over the LOM.

Average C1 cash costs free onboard (FOB) across the LOM are expected to be approximately US$64.8 per tonne. The forecast Project financial metrics (NPV, IRR and Operating Net Cashflows) are calculated and shown net of applicable royalties but before deductions for tax. Strike will be subject to Australian corporate tax at an assumed rate of 30% on its taxable income. Any tax payable may potentially be reduced by utilising Strike's carried forward tax losses, which currently totals ~$25 Million7.

Project Production Details

Strike plans a 1.5 Million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) production schedule of direct shipping ore (DSO) over a minimum four-year LOM (totalling approximately 6.0 Million tonnes). This initial production target has been determined to facilitate fast track production of lower strip-ratio material at first instance, with the opportunity to expand production once the initial production target is met and is underpinned by the Probable Ore Reserve of 6.2 Million tonnes (within the Indicated Mineral Resource of 9.6 Million tonnes).

An open cut mine is proposed, with an average forecast waste to ore ratio of 3.0 over the first four years of mining. Ore will be crushed and screened to produce DSO Lump and Fines products, with estimated average product Lump grade of 62% Fe and Fines grade of 59% Fe over the LOM. Metallurgical testwork indicates that a 75/25 (or higher) Lump/Fines split can be expected where Lump ore typically attracts a significant price premium compared to Fines. An on-site laboratory will be established for ongoing analysis of ore samples to manage grade control and ensure consistency of product grades.

Processed Lump and Fines products will be trucked from the mine to the Utah Point Multi-User Bulk Handling facility at Port Hedland (Utah Point), predominantly by sealed road, where it will be stockpiled prior to being loaded directly into ocean going vessels (OGV's) for export to customers.

Mining, crushing and screening and haulage operations will be undertaken by specialist contractors with overall supervision and management provided by Strike employed personnel.

Strike is targeting a Project development and execution timetable for first ore production to commence in the first half of calendar 2021.

Feasibility Study Development

Strike has a number of highly experienced Iron Ore Executives on its Board and Management Team. The Study has been undertaken internally with assistance and oversight from project delivery and engineering consultancy Engenium, together with contributions from external consultants. Capital and Operating Costs have been predominantly obtained from proposals and quotations from selected experienced industry service providers and contractors, supported by detailed estimates from external consultants.

Strike has a confidence level of +/- 15% in the Study's forecast Capital and Operating Costs.

Project Opportunities

Opportunities identified with the potential to have a materially positive impact on the value of Paulsens East include:

Increasing the production rate materially above 1.5 Mtpa, given that Utah Point does not currently have export capacity restraints.

Extending the LOM, underpinned by the balance of the existing JORC Indicated Mineral Resource inventory.

Producing a higher grade (63 - 64%) product with Metallurgical testwork currently underway to confirm this potential.

The Benchmark Price is assumed to decline from US$115 per tonne in the first full year of production to US$85 per tonne in the fourth year, equating to an average of US$100 per tonne over LOM Subject to compliance with Australian tax laws

3