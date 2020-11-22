Strike Resources : Trading Halt

Market Announcement
23 November 2020
Strike Resources Limited (ASX: SRK) - Trading Halt (2+2)
Description
The securities of Strike Resources Limited ('SRK') will be placed in trading halt at the request of SRK, pending it releasing an announcement regarding a capital raising. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 27 November 2020 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
Jessica Coupe
Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)
23 November 2020
Market Announcement
ASX Limited
ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au
23 November 2020
Australian Securities Exchange
Level 40, Central Park
152-158 St Georges Terrace
Email:
tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au
Perth WA 6000
Attention:
Mr Dale Allen
Principal Adviser, Listings Compliance
Email:
dale.allen@asx.com.au
Dear ASX,
REQUEST FOR TWO CONSECUTIVE TRADING HALTS
STRIKE RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX:SRK)
We request two consecutive back-to-back trading halts (of up to 2 days each) in relation to the Company's listed shares, to consider, plan for and execute a share capital raising (Capital Raising).
The following information is provided in relation to this trading halt request pursuant to Listing Rule 17.1:
(1)
Reasons for the trading
Pending the release of a market announcement in relation to the
halt
Capital Raising (Announcement).
(2)
Length of trading halt
Until such time as the Announcement is released on ASX; this is
expected to be by no later than prior to the commencement of
trading on Friday, 27 November 2020.
(3)
Events expected to
Upon the release of the Announcement.
happen to end the
trading halt
(4)
Reasons why the trading
The Company is unaware of any reasons why a trading halt should
halt should not be
not be granted
granted
(5)
Any other information
The Company does not have any other information necessary to
necessary to inform the
inform the market about the trading halt, pending the release of the
market about the trading
Announcement.
halt
Yours Sincerely,
Victor Ho
Director and Company Secretary
Email: vho@strikeresources.com.au
www.strikeresources.com.au
STRIKE RESOURCES LIMITED
A.B.N. 94 088 488 724
Level 2, 31 Ventnor Avenue, West Perth, Western Australia 6005
ASX : SRK
T | (08) 9214 9700
F | (08) 9214 9701
E | info@strikeresources.com.au
