Strike Resources Limited    SRK   AU000000SRK8

STRIKE RESOURCES LIMITED

(SRK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/20
0.12 AUD   +4.35%
05:57pSTRIKE RESOURCES : Trading Halt
PU
11/15STRIKE RESOURCES : Paulsens East Iron Ore - Marketing Update
PU
11/04STRIKE RESOURCES : Notice of AGM, Explanatory Statement and Proxy Form
PU
Strike Resources : Trading Halt

11/22/2020
Market Announcement

23 November 2020

Strike Resources Limited (ASX: SRK) - Trading Halt (2+2)

Description

The securities of Strike Resources Limited ('SRK') will be placed in trading halt at the request of SRK, pending it releasing an announcement regarding a capital raising. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 27 November 2020 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Jessica Coupe

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

23 November 2020

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

23 November 2020

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St Georges Terrace

Email:

tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au

Perth WA 6000

Attention:

Mr Dale Allen

Principal Adviser, Listings Compliance

Email:

dale.allen@asx.com.au

Dear ASX,

REQUEST FOR TWO CONSECUTIVE TRADING HALTS

  • STRIKE RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX:SRK)

We request two consecutive back-to-back trading halts (of up to 2 days each) in relation to the Company's listed shares, to consider, plan for and execute a share capital raising (Capital Raising).

The following information is provided in relation to this trading halt request pursuant to Listing Rule 17.1:

(1)

Reasons for the trading

Pending the release of a market announcement in relation to the

halt

Capital Raising (Announcement).

(2)

Length of trading halt

Until such time as the Announcement is released on ASX; this is

expected to be by no later than prior to the commencement of

trading on Friday, 27 November 2020.

(3)

Events expected to

Upon the release of the Announcement.

happen to end the

trading halt

(4)

Reasons why the trading

The Company is unaware of any reasons why a trading halt should

halt should not be

not be granted

granted

(5)

Any other information

The Company does not have any other information necessary to

necessary to inform the

inform the market about the trading halt, pending the release of the

market about the trading

Announcement.

halt

Yours Sincerely,

Victor Ho

Director and Company Secretary

Email: vho@strikeresources.com.au

www.strikeresources.com.au

STRIKE RESOURCES LIMITED

A.B.N. 94 088 488 724

Level 2, 31 Ventnor Avenue, West Perth, Western Australia 6005

ASX : SRK

T | (08) 9214 9700

F | (08) 9214 9701

E | info@strikeresources.com.au

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Strike Resources Limited published this content on 22 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2020 22:56:08 UTC
11/22/2020 | 05:57pm EST
