Strike Resources : Trading Halt

The securities of Strike Resources Limited ('SRK') will be placed in trading halt at the request of SRK, pending it releasing an announcement regarding a capital raising. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 27 November 2020 or when the announcement is released to the market.

REQUEST FOR TWO CONSECUTIVE TRADING HALTS

STRIKE RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX:SRK)

We request two consecutive back-to-back trading halts (of up to 2 days each) in relation to the Company's listed shares, to consider, plan for and execute a share capital raising (Capital Raising).

The following information is provided in relation to this trading halt request pursuant to Listing Rule 17.1:

(1) Reasons for the trading Pending the release of a market announcement in relation to the halt Capital Raising (Announcement). (2) Length of trading halt Until such time as the Announcement is released on ASX; this is expected to be by no later than prior to the commencement of trading on Friday, 27 November 2020. (3) Events expected to Upon the release of the Announcement. happen to end the trading halt (4) Reasons why the trading The Company is unaware of any reasons why a trading halt should halt should not be not be granted granted (5) Any other information The Company does not have any other information necessary to necessary to inform the inform the market about the trading halt, pending the release of the market about the trading Announcement. halt

