Strike Resources : Update - Proposed issue of Securities - SRK

Proposed issue of securities
Update Summary
Entity name
STRIKE RESOURCES LIMITED
Announcement Type
Update to previous announcement
Date of this announcement
Tuesday December 1, 2020
Reason for update to a previous announcement
Change in basis upon which a portion of the total 40 million placement shares are to be issued.
30m shares are now proposed to be issued pursuant to the general 15 percent placement capacity under LR 7.1 which will be the subject of a separate 3B announcement.
This amended 3B announcement now only deals with the 10m shares issued on 25 November 2020
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
94088488724
1.3
ASX issuer code
SRK
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement
1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update
Wednesday November 25, 2020
1.5 Date of this announcement
Tuesday December 1, 2020
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?
+Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity
No
Part 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?
No
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
SRK : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
10,000,000
Reason for the update of 'Maximum Number of +securities proposed to be issued
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?
AUD - Australian Dollar
What is the issue price per +security?
AUD 0.10000
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Part 7C - Timetable
7C.1 Proposed +issue date
Wednesday November 25, 2020
Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements
7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1? Yes
7D.1a Date of meeting or proposed meeting to approve the issue under listing rule 7.1
Wednesday September 2, 2020
7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue? No
7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No
7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? No
Part 7E - Fees and expenses
7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? Yes
7E.1a Who is the lead manager/broker?
Canaccord Genuity
7E.1b What fee, commission or other consideration is payable to them for acting as lead manager/broker?
4% capital raising fee, 2% management fee, 1m options each to subscribe for one full paid ordinary share in the Company at an exercise price of $0.15 and with an option term of 3 years from the date of issue (in respect of the issue of 40m shares in total)
7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten? No
