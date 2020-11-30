Strike Resources : Update - Proposed issue of Securities - SRK

Proposed issue of securities Update Summary Entity name STRIKE RESOURCES LIMITED Announcement Type Update to previous announcement Date of this announcement Tuesday December 1, 2020 Reason for update to a previous announcement Change in basis upon which a portion of the total 40 million placement shares are to be issued. 30m shares are now proposed to be issued pursuant to the general 15 percent placement capacity under LR 7.1 which will be the subject of a separate 3B announcement. This amended 3B announcement now only deals with the 10m shares issued on 25 November 2020 Refer to next page for full details of the announcement Proposed issue of securities 1 / 5

Proposed issue of securities Part 1 - Entity and announcement details 1.1 Name of +Entity STRIKE RESOURCES LIMITED We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules. 1.2 Registered Number Type Registration Number ABN 94088488724 1.3 ASX issuer code SRK 1.4 The announcement is Update/amendment to previous announcement 1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement Change in basis upon which a portion of the total 40 million placement shares are to be issued. 30m shares are now proposed to be issued pursuant to the general 15 percent placement capacity under LR 7.1 which will be the subject of a separate 3B announcement. This amended 3B announcement now only deals with the 10m shares issued on 25 November 2020 1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update Wednesday November 25, 2020 1.5 Date of this announcement Tuesday December 1, 2020 1.6 The Proposed issue is: A placement or other type of issue Proposed issue of securities 2 / 5

Proposed issue of securities Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue Part 7A - Conditions 7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue? +Security holder approval Court approval Lodgement of court order with +ASIC ACCC approval FIRB approval Another approval/condition external to the entity No Part 7B - Issue details Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)? Existing class Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities? No Details of +securities proposed to be issued ASX +security code and description SRK : ORDINARY FULLY PAID Number of +securities proposed to be issued 10,000,000 Reason for the update of 'Maximum Number of +securities proposed to be issued Offer price details Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration? Yes In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? AUD - Australian Dollar What is the issue price per +security? AUD 0.10000 Proposed issue of securities 3 / 5

Proposed issue of securities Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class? Yes Part 7C - Timetable 7C.1 Proposed +issue date Wednesday November 25, 2020 Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements 7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1? Yes 7D.1a Date of meeting or proposed meeting to approve the issue under listing rule 7.1 Wednesday September 2, 2020 7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue? No 7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No 7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? No Part 7E - Fees and expenses 7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? Yes 7E.1a Who is the lead manager/broker? Canaccord Genuity 7E.1b What fee, commission or other consideration is payable to them for acting as lead manager/broker? 4% capital raising fee, 2% management fee, 1m options each to subscribe for one full paid ordinary share in the Company at an exercise price of $0.15 and with an option term of 3 years from the date of issue (in respect of the issue of 40m shares in total) 7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten? No Proposed issue of securities 4 / 5

