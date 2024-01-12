Strip Tinning Holdings PLC - Supplier of specialist connection systems to the automotive sector - Raises gross proceeds of GBP106,150 pursuant to its retail offer from existing retail shareholders. A total of 265,375 new ordinary shares will be issued at 40.0 pence per share. A total of 2.8 million new shares will be issued, pursuant to the placing and retail offer, raising gross proceeds of GBP5.1 million.
Current stock price: untraded at 44.50 pence
12-month change: down 32%
By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter
