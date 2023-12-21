Strip Tinning Holdings PLC - Birmingham, England-based provider of electrical connectors for automotive sector - Raises GBP5.0 million from a placing of new shares and convertible loan notes and hopes to raise up to GBP250,000 more from an offer of shares to retail investors. The new shares are placed at 40.0 pence each, and the retail offer will be at the same price. The placing is conducted as an accelerated bookbuild by Singer Capital Markets Ltd. Call general meeting for January 15 for shareholders to approve the fundraise.
Current stock price: 42.45p for GBP6.6 million market capitalisation
12-month change: down 35%
