Strip Tinning Holdings PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is a supplier of specialist connection systems to the automotive sector. The principal activity of the Company and its subsidiary is to manufacture of automotive busbar, ancillary connectors and flexible printed circuits. The Company operates through two segments: Glazing, and EV. Glazing segment is engaged in the automotive glazing products business. EV segment is engaged in the development and initial sales of components for electric vehicle battery packs. The Company offers automotive products and flex products. Its automotive products include windshield soldering connectors and heating materials and back-lite soldering connectors. Its flex products include battery electronics, lighting, heating, smart glass, and antennas. Its back-lite soldering connectors products include solder bridge connector, crimp contact connector and round wire connector with capacitors and coils.