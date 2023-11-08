Strip Tinning Holdings PLC - Birmingham-based company providing electrical connectors for the automotive sector - Receives a serial nomination for production parts across its electric vehicle business. Says that the nomination is for the supply of flexible printed circuits to a leading European manufacturer of advanced battery systems. The circuits are for a mobile battery application used across a range of sectors, including the catering, construction, and film industries. Supply will start in December and run until the end of 2025, with a forecast lifetime sales value of USD1.0 million. Strip Tinning is replacing a non-European supplier part way through the product life cycle.
Current stock price: 53.00 pence
12-month change: down 27%
By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter
Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.