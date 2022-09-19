Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAX   DE0007493991

STRÖER SE & CO. KGAA

(SAX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:02 2022-09-19 pm EDT
38.40 EUR   -0.47%
01:27pDD : Ströer SE & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/16STRÖER : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
09/16STRÖER : Barclays remains Neutral
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DD: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/19/2022 | 01:27pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.09.2022 / 19:24 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Udo
Last name(s): Müller

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
529900MBF3N1ATE55378 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007493991

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares due to an obligation to do so as a result of the exercise of put options on the expiration date by the counterparty

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
76.00 EUR 13079068.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
76.00 EUR 13079068.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
16/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


19.09.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA
Ströer Allee 1
50999 Köln
Germany
Internet: www.stroeer.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

78297  19.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1445657&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
