FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - Deutsche Bank Research has raised the price target for Stroer from 64 to 74 euros and left the rating at "Buy". The momentum in the outdoor advertising business will continue in the second quarter, driven by the "sports summer", but will decline in the second half of the year in view of high comparative figures, analyst Benjamin Yokyong-Zoega wrote in an industry study published on Tuesday. For the time being, he sees hardly any price drivers for the downgraded JCDecaux and prefers Stroer in view of the overall stronger growth./ag/tih

Publication of the original study: 11.06.2024 / Time not specified in study / CET

First dissemination of the original study: 11.06.2024 / 08:10 / CET