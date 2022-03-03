Expectations exceeded: Ströer delivers an outstanding set of results for 2021 and anticipates further strong double-digit growth for 2022

Consolidated revenue up by 13% from EUR 1.44b to EUR 1.63b / Adjusted EBITDA rises by 13% from EUR 453m to EUR 513m / Growth of between 10% and 14% forecast for the Group in 2022; the projection for OOH is between 16% and 20%

The preliminary financial results for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in 2021 show that it has had a successful year despite the challenges of the pandemic. Its consolidated revenue increased from EUR 1.44b to EUR 1.63b, an improvement of 13% that was slightly higher than the Group's own forecast and the expectations of the capital market. Adjusted EBITDA was also up by 13%, rising from EUR 453m to EUR 513m. The increase in adjusted net income to EUR 170m was even greater at 35%. The leverage ratio fell again and came to 1.97 as at December 31, 2021.

This healthy level of earnings underscores the success of the OOH+ strategy (combination of the core OOH business with the related business segments Digital & Dialog Media and DaaS & E-Commerce), which is all the more impressive given that it was achieved against the backdrop of the ongoing pandemic and the five-month lockdown at the beginning of 2021. Ströer's flexible positioning enabled it to contain the negative impact of the pandemic on its core out-of-home business and, at the same time, unlock long-term opportunities and potential in its digital business lines, most notably Asam and Statista.

The coronavirus pandemic has significantly accelerated the speed of the structural change that is transforming the advertising market, in particular the shift toward digital out-of-home formats. The number of digital screens is set to double thanks to a concerted expansion of digital infrastructure driven by strong demand and the securing of building permits. Over the coming 15 months, a further 1,000 digital roadside screens will be installed. At present, Ströer markets a total of around 6,000 premium digital screens - both indoor and outdoor - that are located by roads, in shopping malls, in subway stations, and at train stations and other high-traffic public transportation hubs in 170 German cities.

"These outstanding results for 2021 mean that we have exceeded our expectations. Digital out-of-home advertising and the sharp rise in demand for programmatic marketing were the main drivers of our very robust growth, but all other business segments played their part too. Asam and Statista provided an especially strong boost to the upward trend with growth rates of more than 30%," says Christian Schmalzl, Co-CEO of Ströer. "We have also made an excellent start to the current year, maintaining the strong momentum from the fourth quarter of 2021 in the first quarter of 2022. On this basis, we expect consolidated revenue to advance by between 10% and 14% in 2022 and for the rise in earnings to be at least as strong despite further significant investment in growth."

All figures for 2021 are preliminary and have not yet been signed off by the auditors. The final figures for 2021 and the dividend proposal for the year will be communicated when the annual report is published on March 30, 2022.

Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" regarding Ströer SE & Co. KGaA ("Ströer") or the Ströer Group, including assessments, estimates and forecasts about its financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management and future business activities by Ströer or the Ströer Group. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could lead to the earnings situation, profitability, performance or results of Ströer or the Ströer Group being significantly different from the earnings situation, profitability, Performance or results that are expressly or implicitly assumed or described in these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and are based on numerous assumptions that may also prove to be incorrect. Ströer makes no representation and assumes no liability with regard to the correct presentation, completeness, correctness, appropriateness or accuracy of the information and assessments contained herein. The information contained in this announcement is subject to change without notice. They may be incomplete or abbreviated and may not contain all essential information relating to Ströer or the Ströer Group. Ströer assumes no obligation to publicly update or adapt the forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, either as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason.