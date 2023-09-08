EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
2. Type of capital measure
3. New total number of voting rights:
08.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Ströer SE & Co. KGaA
|Ströer Allee 1
|50999 Köln
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.stroeer.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1721701 08.09.2023 CET/CEST