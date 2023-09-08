EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA / Total Voting Rights Announcement

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



08.09.2023 / 08:40 CET/CEST

Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Ströer Allee 1

50999 Köln

Germany

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 07 Sep 2023

3. New total number of voting rights: 55.601.583



