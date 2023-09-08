EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Ströer SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08.09.2023 / 08:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Ströer SE & Co. KGaA
Ströer Allee 1
50999 Köln
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
 Type of capital measureDate of status / date of effect
 Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
XOther capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)07 Sep 2023

3. New total number of voting rights:
55.601.583


Language:English
