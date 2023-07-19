BONN (dpa-AFX) - Whether it's advertising for a sweepstakes or unsolicited insurance offers: unauthorized advertising calls continue to get on the nerves of many people in Germany. In the first half of the year, the Federal Network Agency received a total of 17,976 complaints about such contact, as the supervisory authority announced on Wednesday. Compared to the previous year, however, the number of complaints fell by more than 50 percent.

However, the supervisory authority could only speculate about the reasons for the decline. Possibly it was due to the new legal requirements for the documentation of advertising consents, or also to the new, more detailed e-form of the Federal Network Agency to submit a complaint.

Although the number of complaints was down, significantly more fines were imposed for unauthorized advertising calls between January and June than in the first half of 2022 - namely a total of just over one million euros (previous year: 283,000 euros). The reason for this was that three major proceedings with high fines had already been concluded by the authority in the first few months of this year.

Telephone advertising is only permitted if consumers have given their prior consent./rea/DP/zb