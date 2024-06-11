Stroeer SE & Co KGaA is a Germany-based digital multi-channel media company and provider of out-of-home (OOH) and online advertising. The Company operates through three segments: Content Media, Direct Media and OOH Media. The Content Media segment includes display and video advertising, as well as digital marketing services. The Direct Media segment comprises dialog marketing and transactional product groups. The services include direct sales and non-voice channels, such as social media and chat, among others. The OOH Media segment covers activities related to large-format advertising, street furniture and advertising on public transport, and includes the giant poster business BlowUP and the online platform for booking of regional out-of-home campaigns, stroeer-direkt.de, among others.

Related indices MDAX