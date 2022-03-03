Ströer : Presentation - Preliminary Figures 2021

Strong Q4 across the entire Group: Fully on Track for midterm Targets
Preliminary and unaudited figures for Q4 & FY 2021
March 3rd, 2022 | Ströer SE & Co. KGaA
Agenda
1 2 3
|
Group Update
|
Financials
|
Outlook
Take-aways from 2021 & Key Value Drivers going forward:
Strongest Group Q4 ever, DOoH taking off, Statista growth on rails
|
Q4: Consistent Growth and
|
Digital Out of Home:
|
Statista: Entering next level
|
|
|
Performance across the Group
|
Market Demand on all-time High
|
of global Scalability
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
51% Programmatic
Share
|
+13%
|
+69%
|
+53%
|
+30%
|
103%
|
24%
|
Revenue
|
Net Income
|
Revenue Growth
|
Revenue Growth
|
Net Revenue
|
ARPA
|
vs. Q4/2019
|
vs. Q4/2020
|
vs. Q4/2019
|
Retention
|
Growth
|
2021 Performance with very different Quarters
OoH and Group Performance back on Track since Q3
Entire Q1 in hard lockdown; cost management and PLUS businesses with very strong momentum
Q2 with beginning V- shape recovery of OoH media parallel to more and more normal public life
Group performance in Q3 back above pre- COVID level with some minor after-effects of the pandemic
All businesses in Q4 with very strong performance, no relevant effects of pandemic visible any more
Preliminary Results FY 2021
More than five Months hard Lockdown followed by strong Rebound in H2
|
m€
|
FY 2020
|
FY 2021
|
▲
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported growth
|
1,442.2
|
1,627.3
|
+13%
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
Organic growth(1)
|
-8.3%
|
12.6%
|
+20.9%pts
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA (adjusted)
|
452.8
|
513.3
|
+13%
|
|
|
|
|
EBIT (adjusted)
|
176.8
|
249.1
|
+41%
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (adjusted)(2)
|
126.0
|
170.2
|
+35%
|
|
|
|
|
Operating cash flow
|
380.0
|
426.5
|
+12%
|
|
|
|
|
Capex
|
95.4
|
101.4
|
+6%
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted earnings per share(3) (in EUR)
|
2.00
|
2.86
|
+43%
|
Note: Figures are preliminary and unaudited
|
|
(1)Excluding exchange rate effects and effects from (de)consolidation and discontinuation of operations
|
|
(2)Adjusted for exceptional items and additional other reconciling factors in D&A (PPA related amortization and impairment losses), in financial result and in income taxes
|
5
|
(3)After minorities
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.