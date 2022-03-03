Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Ströer SE & Co. KGaA
  News
  Summary
    SAX   DE0007493991

STRÖER SE & CO. KGAA

(SAX)
  Report
Ströer : Presentation - Preliminary Figures 2021

03/03/2022 | 03:20am EST
Strong Q4 across the entire Group: Fully on Track for midterm Targets

Preliminary and unaudited figures for Q4 & FY 2021

March 3rd, 2022 | Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Agenda

1 2 3

Group Update

Financials

Outlook

2

Take-aways from 2021 & Key Value Drivers going forward:

Strongest Group Q4 ever, DOoH taking off, Statista growth on rails

Q4: Consistent Growth and

Digital Out of Home:

Statista: Entering next level

Performance across the Group

Market Demand on all-time High

of global Scalability

51% Programmatic

Share

+13%

+69%

+53%

+30%

103%

24%

Revenue

Net Income

Revenue Growth

Revenue Growth

Net Revenue

ARPA

vs. Q4/2019

vs. Q4/2020

vs. Q4/2019

Retention

Growth

3

2021 Performance with very different Quarters

OoH and Group Performance back on Track since Q3

Entire Q1 in hard lockdown; cost management and PLUS businesses with very strong momentum

Q2 with beginning V- shape recovery of OoH media parallel to more and more normal public life

Group performance in Q3 back above pre- COVID level with some minor after-effects of the pandemic

All businesses in Q4 with very strong performance, no relevant effects of pandemic visible any more

4

Preliminary Results FY 2021

More than five Months hard Lockdown followed by strong Rebound in H2

m€

FY 2020

FY 2021

Reported growth

1,442.2

1,627.3

+13%

Revenues

Organic growth(1)

-8.3%

12.6%

+20.9%pts

EBITDA (adjusted)

452.8

513.3

+13%

EBIT (adjusted)

176.8

249.1

+41%

Net income (adjusted)(2)

126.0

170.2

+35%

Operating cash flow

380.0

426.5

+12%

Capex

95.4

101.4

+6%

Adjusted earnings per share(3) (in EUR)

2.00

2.86

+43%

Note: Figures are preliminary and unaudited

(1)Excluding exchange rate effects and effects from (de)consolidation and discontinuation of operations

(2)Adjusted for exceptional items and additional other reconciling factors in D&A (PPA related amortization and impairment losses), in financial result and in income taxes

5

(3)After minorities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Stroeer SE & Co. KGaA published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 08:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 600 M 1 775 M 1 775 M
Net income 2021 104 M 116 M 116 M
Net Debt 2021 1 396 M 1 548 M 1 548 M
P/E ratio 2021 37,3x
Yield 2021 2,93%
Capitalization 3 756 M 4 166 M 4 166 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,22x
EV / Sales 2022 2,87x
Nbr of Employees 10 003
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart STRÖER SE & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRÖER SE & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 66,25 €
Average target price 86,12 €
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Udo Müller Co-Chief Executive Officer
Christian Schmalzl Co-Chief Executive Officer
Henning Gieseke Chief Financial Officer
Christoph Vilanek Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Baier Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STRÖER SE & CO. KGAA-4.40%4 166
CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC.13.90%1 777
VGI PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-14.39%1 497
PLAN B MEDIA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED6.54%1 052
APG|SGA SA0.00%612
ELETROMIDIA S.A.60.00%427