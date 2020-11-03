Ströer SE & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

Log in
11/03/2020 | 01:35pm EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.11.2020 / 19:33
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Udo
Last name(s): Müller

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
529900MBF3N1ATE55378 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Derivative
Description: Put options on shares, these are listed under ISIN: DE0007493991

b) Nature of the transaction
Sale of put options for 100,000 shares in Ströer SE & Co. KGaA with expiry date 17.12.2021 and a strike price of EUR 84.00

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
25.48 EUR 2548000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
25.48 EUR 2548000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-10-29; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


03.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA
Ströer Allee 1
50999 Köln
Germany
Internet: www.stroeer.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63400  03.11.2020 

© EQS 2020

Financials
Sales 2020 1 383 M 1 622 M 1 622 M
Net income 2020 17,4 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
Net Debt 2020 1 486 M 1 742 M 1 742 M
P/E ratio 2020 256x
Yield 2020 2,27%
Capitalization 3 542 M 4 155 M 4 154 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,64x
EV / Sales 2021 3,16x
Nbr of Employees 9 566
Free-Float 48,2%
Chart STRÖER SE & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRÖER SE & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 72,04 €
Last Close Price 62,60 €
Spread / Highest target 35,8%
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Udo Müller Co-Chief Executive Officer
Christian Schmalzl Co-Chief Executive Officer
Christoph Vilanek Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Baier Chief Financial Officer
Dirk Ströer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRÖER SE & CO. KGAA-13.12%4 121
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.53.99%20 798
AUTOHOME INC.23.00%11 718
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-39.87%10 474
WPP PLC-42.78%9 570
WEIBO CORPORATION-10.23%9 423
