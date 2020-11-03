|
Ströer SE & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Udo
|Last name(s):
|Müller
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Derivative
|Description:
|Put options on shares, these are listed under ISIN: DE0007493991
b) Nature of the transaction
|Sale of put options for 100,000 shares in Ströer SE & Co. KGaA with expiry date 17.12.2021 and a strike price of EUR 84.00
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|25.48 EUR
|2548000.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|25.48 EUR
|2548000.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Ströer SE & Co. KGaA
|
|Ströer Allee 1
|
|50999 Köln
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.stroeer.com
|
