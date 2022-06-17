Log in
    SAX   DE0007493991

STRÖER SE & CO. KGAA

(SAX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:14 2022-06-17 pm EDT
45.28 EUR   +3.71%
Ströer SE & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/17/2022 | 12:58pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.06.2022 / 18:56
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Udo
Last name(s): Müller

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
529900MBF3N1ATE55378 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Derivative
ISIN: DE0007493991

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition (buy to close) of put options for 172,093 shares in Ströer SE & Co. KGaA with expiry date 17.06.2022 and a strike price of EUR 76.00

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
30.48 EUR 5245394.64 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
30.48 EUR 5245394.64 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
14/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


17.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA
Ströer Allee 1
50999 Köln
Germany
Internet: www.stroeer.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

76227  17.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1378603&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
