STRÖER SE & CO. KGAA

(SAX)
  Report
Ströer SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11/04/2020 | 12:20pm EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA
Ströer SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04.11.2020 / 18:19
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA received the following notification pursuant to Sec. 43 (1) WpHG ['Wertpapierhandelsgesetz': German Securities Trading Act] from Allianz Global Investors GmbH, Frankfurt am Main, Germany, on November 3, 2020:

We refer to our voting rights notifications pursuant to Secs. 33, 34 WpHG dated 21 October 2020 and 27 October 2020 in relation to Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (the 'Company').

With regard to the objectives pursued in acquiring the voting rights, we hereby notify you in accordance with Sec. 43 (1) Sentence 1 and 3 WpHG that

1. we do not directly hold any voting rights in the Company. All voting rights are attributable in full to funds managed by us (the 'Funds') which hold the voting rights;

2. the Funds' investment in the Company serves to generate trading profit;

3. depending on the share price and the general economic situation of the Company, we intend to obtain, if appropriate, further voting rights for individual or several Funds by way of acquisition or other means within the next 12 months;

4. we are seeking to influence the composition of administrative, management and supervisory bodies of the Company by expressing opinions and through discussions and recommendations. We do not seek to participate in the relevant bodies ourselves or in active management of the Company (including via related third parties), nor do we intend to acquire the legal or constructive right to issue instructions;

5. we do not seek to significantly change the capital structure of the Company, especially with regard to the ratio of internal/external financing and the dividend policy.

Furthermore, with regard to the origin of the funds used to obtain the voting rights, we confirm the following pursuant to Sec. 43 (1) Sentence 1 and 4 WpHG:

The voting rights were obtained using financial means of the Funds that are managed by us. Therefore, we did not raise any equity or debt in order to acquire the voting rights.


04.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA
Ströer Allee 1
50999 Köln
Germany
Internet: www.stroeer.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1145595  04.11.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1145595&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse
© EQS 2020

