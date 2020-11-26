Log in
Ströer SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11/26/2020 | 12:03pm EST
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA
Ströer SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

26.11.2020 / 18:01
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA
Street: Ströer Allee 1
Postal code: 50999
City: Köln
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900MBF3N1ATE55378

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
conclusion of a pooling agreement

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Peter Nöthen
Date of birth: 25 Oct 1966

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Dirk Ströer, Udo Müller

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
26 Nov 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 41.75 % 0.00 % 41.75 % 56576571
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
0 23620191 0.00 % 41.75 %
Total 23620191 41.75 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
-Peter Nöthen 41.75 % % 41.75 %
-LION Media Verwaltungs GmbH 41.75 % % 41.75 %
-LION Media GmbH & Co. KG 41.75 % % 41.75 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Group notification in accordance with sections 37 (1), 33 (1) sentence 1 WpHG (German Securities Trading Act). In accordance with section 34 (2) WpHG (German Securities Trading Act), the thresholds are exceeded by concluding a pooling agreement in which, inter alia, all persons named under section 8 are involved. 

Date
26 Nov 2020


26.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA
Ströer Allee 1
50999 Köln
Germany
Internet: www.stroeer.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1150972  26.11.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1150972&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2020
