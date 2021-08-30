DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



30.08.2021 / 19:23

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Street: Ströer Allee 1 Postal code: 50999 City: Köln

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900MBF3N1ATE55378

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Voluntary group notification with threshold contact by subsidiaries as a result of joining a pooling agreement

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Udo Müller

Date of birth: 09 Jul 1962

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

APM Media GmbH & Co. KG, LION Media GmbH & Co. KG



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 30 Aug 2021

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 41.68 % 0.00 % 41.68 % 56671571 Previous notification 41.75 % 0 % 41.75 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0007493991 3505118 20115073 6.18 % 35.49 % Total 23620191 41.68 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) -Udo Müller 41.68 % % 41.68 % -ATLANTA Beteiligungen Verwaltungs GmbH 41.68 % % 41.68 % -ATLANTA Beteiligungen GmbH & Co. KG 41.68 % % 41.68 % - % % % -Udo Müller 41.68 % % 41.68 % -APM Verwaltungs GmbH 41.68 % % 41.68 % -APM Media GmbH & Co. KG 41.68 % % 41.68 % - % % % -Udo Müller 41.68 % % 41.68 % -APMC-Familienstiftung 41.68 % % 41.68 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

APMC-Familienstiftung was newly established and joined the pooling agreement.

Date

30 Aug 2021

