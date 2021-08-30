Log in
Ströer SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08/30/2021 | 01:25pm EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA
Ströer SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.08.2021 / 19:23
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA
Street: Ströer Allee 1
Postal code: 50999
City: Köln
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900MBF3N1ATE55378

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with threshold contact by subsidiaries as a result of joining a pooling agreement

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Udo Müller
Date of birth: 09 Jul 1962

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
APM Media GmbH & Co. KG, LION Media GmbH & Co. KG

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
30 Aug 2021

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 41.68 % 0.00 % 41.68 % 56671571
Previous notification 41.75 % 0 % 41.75 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007493991 3505118 20115073 6.18 % 35.49 %
Total 23620191 41.68 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
-Udo Müller 41.68 % % 41.68 %
-ATLANTA Beteiligungen Verwaltungs GmbH 41.68 % % 41.68 %
-ATLANTA Beteiligungen GmbH & Co. KG 41.68 % % 41.68 %
- % % %
-Udo Müller 41.68 % % 41.68 %
-APM Verwaltungs GmbH 41.68 % % 41.68 %
-APM Media GmbH & Co. KG 41.68 % % 41.68 %
- % % %
-Udo Müller 41.68 % % 41.68 %
-APMC-Familienstiftung 41.68 % % 41.68 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
APMC-Familienstiftung was newly established and joined the pooling agreement. 

Date
30 Aug 2021


30.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA
Ströer Allee 1
50999 Köln
Germany
Internet: www.stroeer.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1229873  30.08.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1229873&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
