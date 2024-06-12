Ströer SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA
In connection with its notification pursuant to section 33(1) WpHG dated May 31, 2024 APM Media II GmbH & Co. KG hereby gives notice pursuant to section 43(1) WpHG that the share of voting rights it holds in Ströer SE & Co. KGaA, Ströer Allee 1, 50999 Cologne, exceeded the thresholds of 10%, 15%, 20%, 25% and 30%, and now corresponds to 43.93% of the voting rights with a total of 24,533,450 voting rights.
1. Aim of the Investment
a) The acquisition of voting rights in Ströer SE & Co. KGaA took place through the participation of the APM Media II GmbH & Co. KG in a pool agreement. The voting rights in Ströer SE & Co. KGaA which are held by Mr. Dirk Ströer, APM Media GmbH & Co. KG, LION Media GmbH & Co. KG and Delphi Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH are attributed to APM Media II GmbH & Co. KG in accordance with section 34(2) WpHG. The APM Media II GmbH & Co. KG does not pursue any strategic objectives and the investment does not serve to generate trading profits.
b) There is no intention on the part of the APM Media II GmbH & Co. KG to acquire further voting rights in Ströer SE & Co. KGaA by acquisition or in other way within des next twelve months.
c) The APM Media II GmbH & Co. KG does not seek to exert any influence on the composition of the administrative, management and supervisory bodies of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA.
d) The APM Media II GmbH & Co. KG does not seek to make any significant change to the capital structure of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA, in particular regarding the ratio of equity and debt financing and the dividend policy.
2. Source of funds used for the acquisition
The acquisition of voting rights in Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was made by attributing the voting rights of the members of the pool agreement in accordance with section 34(2) WpHG. Regarding the acquisition of voting rights in Ströer SE & Co. KGaA, the APM Media II GmbH & Co. KG did not use any external or own funds.
