    SAX   DE0007493991

STRÖER SE & CO. KGAA

(SAX)
News 
Ströer SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05/31/2021 | 12:32pm EDT
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Ströer SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.05.2021 / 18:31
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Ströer SE & Co. KGaA
Ströer Allee 1
50999 Köln
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.05.2021
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
56666571


31.05.2021
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA
Ströer Allee 1
50999 Köln
Germany
Internet: www.stroeer.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1202672  31.05.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1202672&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
