DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA / Total Voting Rights Announcement

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



31.05.2021 / 18:31

Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Ströer Allee 1

50999 Köln

Germany

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.05.2021 Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights: 56666571



