Ströer : Seeding Alliance launches self-booking platform nativendo for True Native Ads

Seeding Alliance is now offering a newly developed booking platform at www.nativendo.de for specialised performance agencies, e-commerce companies as well as affiliates. After registering, customers can create a campaign themselves and have it played out in just a few simple booking steps. For native ads, all necessary advertising material such as images, headlines and texts can be uploaded and provided with call-to-action buttons incl. own tracking links. The new self-booking solution also offers various targeting options, such as channel, GEO, time and device. In a real-time statistics area, clients are provided with all the statistics they need in the dashboard so that they can optimise their campaigns easily and efficiently.

"Small and medium-sized companies are looking for complementary advertising options that increase performance or sales in the short term. We offer them such a future-oriented, privacy-compliant digital advertising service tailored to their budget, which they can now also book, run and optimise flexibly via our new self-booking platform," says Cevahir Ejder, Managing Director of Seeding Alliance.

Through the new booking platform nativendo, small and medium-sized companies will for the first time have the opportunity to access the exclusive publisher inventory as well as the powerful advertising formats of Seeding Alliance. The marked ads are integrated authentically and 100 per cent native in the editorial website environment (inread, infeed as well as underarticle). Therefore, they are perceived more intensively by users and experience a high level of acceptance.

About Seeding Alliance

Seeding Alliance GmbH is the innovative contact point for all questions concerning native advertising. With 80 million unique visits (as of January 2020), they are the largest independent native advertising marketer in Germany. The company, based in Cologne, was founded in 2011 and has been part of the Ströer Group since March 2017.

