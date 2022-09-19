Ströer : Udo Müller

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
19.09.2022 / 19:24 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
Title:
First name:
Udo
Last name(s):
Müller
a) Position / status
Position:
Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share
ISIN:
DE0007493991
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares due to an obligation to do so as a result of the exercise of put options on the expiration date by the counterparty
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
76.00 EUR
13079068.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
76.00 EUR
13079068.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
