The German outdoor advertising business is one of the most attractive advertising models in the media sector, which is sometimes lost sight of at Stroer because of its diversified portfolio, argued analyst Julien Roch in a study available on Monday for his upgrade from "Equal Weight" to "Overweight." With the expected portfolio simplification, this area should provide even more momentum. In addition, the attractive valuation of the share supports. The latter has lost 2.3 percent so far in 2023, while the MDax is up 3.5 percent.