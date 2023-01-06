Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Ströer SE & Co. KGaA
  News
  Summary
    SAX   DE0007493991

STRÖER SE & CO. KGAA

(SAX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:55 2023-01-06 am EST
48.37 EUR   +3.71%
04:06aStröer outperforms the market in outdoor advertising revenue growth - positive outlook for 2023
DP
2022Ströer Se & Co. Kgaa : Ströer optimizes financing structure with new EUR 650 million Revolving Credit Facility
PU
2022STRÖER : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
Ströer rise after statements on 2023 - JCDeceaux study helps

01/06/2023 | 11:05am EST
FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Good business and an optimistic outlook have pushed Ströer shares to the top of the MDax. The advertising marketer performed significantly better than the overall outdoor advertising market in Germany in the first eleven months of last year and, despite recessionary trends, also expects positive corporate development in the new year. Ströer shares subsequently rose by 3.4 percent to EUR 48.24, making them one of the best performers in the mid-cap index.

A study by the British investment bank Barclays on Ströer's competitor JCDecaux provided additional tailwind. According to the report, the French company is confident that sales in the fourth quarter should increase by three percent and thus reach the forecast. In addition, the worst is over in the China business. JCDecaux shares climbed about five percent in Paris, creating a generally upbeat mood in the industry./niw/la/he

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -0.19% 172.1 Delayed Quote.8.77%
JCDECAUX SE 5.10% 19.16 Real-time Quote.2.88%
MDAX 1.12% 26970.1 Delayed Quote.6.19%
STRÖER SE & CO. KGAA 3.82% 48.42 Delayed Quote.7.07%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 786 M 1 880 M 1 880 M
Net income 2022 135 M 142 M 142 M
Net Debt 2022 1 541 M 1 622 M 1 622 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,6x
Yield 2022 4,47%
Capitalization 2 643 M 2 782 M 2 782 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,34x
EV / Sales 2023 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 10 079
Free-Float 55,7%
Managers and Directors
Udo Müller Co-Chief Executive Officer
Christian Schmalzl Co-Chief Executive Officer
Henning Gieseke Chief Financial Officer
Christoph Vilanek Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Baier Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STRÖER SE & CO. KGAA7.07%2 782
VGI7.27%1 549
PLAN B MEDIA-0.66%947
APG|SGA SA-0.31%512
CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC.-0.95%495
ELETROMIDIA S.A.3.71%277