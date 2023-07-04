t-online expands with two news professionals: Philipp Michaelis becomes Head of News, Christin Brauer is new Head of Audiovisual

t-online is reinforcing its news management by bringing two new executives into the editorial team. Philipp Michaelis will take over the newly created position of Head of News on October 1st. The division includes the politics/economy/society, entertainment and sports teams. Christin Brauer has already taken over as Head of Audiovisual on June 1st, leading the Video, Public Video and Audio teams.

Editor-in-chief Florian Harms: "I'm very pleased that we've been able to recruit two professionals from the digital news business for our growing editorial team. Christin and Philipp will help us establish t-online as the leading digital media brand on the web and on public video screens."

Philipp Michaelis joins t-online from WeltN24, where he organized daily news situations as chief of staff and deputy editorial director. Christin Brauer was previously head of digital video and social video at Welt, where she was responsible for daily news and traffic development.

t-online.de reaches 47 million people a month on the Internet and on public video.