Ströer and OS Data Solutions have created targeting solutions for the post-cookie era using Contextual AI. With "AI Brand Fit Targeting", advertisers can now optimise the delivery of their branding campaigns. For the first time, an "AI Emotion Targeting" allows for the targeted groups to be reached based on emotions.

As part of its post-cookie strategy, the Ströer Group is using a combination of several technologies to be able to offer advertisers targeting on 100 per cent of its reach both today and in the future. With its proprietary Adtech stack, the company is already able to offer targeting on cookieless inventories through OS Data Solutions. Now, its portfolio for performance and branding campaigns is being expanded to include accurate and 100 per cent privacy-compliant products built on Contextual AI.

"Ströer already offers its advertisers effective targeting that is not dependent on third-party cookies. Now, as one of the first marketers able to do so, we can offer our customers additional real, accurate and 100 per cent privacy-compliant AI targeting products for performance and branding campaigns," says Abdelkader Barjiji, Senior Vice President Product Management Programmatic & Data at STRÖER MEDIA SOLUTIONS. "With our expertise and products, we make it very easy for advertisers to use AI for their campaigns in a simple way and also provide them with the opportunity to optimise the efficiency of their media budgets."

"For many years, we have been developing smart solutions and working on the topic of AI, with the goal of providing new and future-proof targeting approaches. Contextual AI targeting provides advertisers with a neutral analysis and classification and is fully GDPR compliant," says Dr. Ralf Kiene, Managing Director OS Data Solutions.

"AI Brand Fit Targeting" optimises the delivery of branding campaigns. Through the AI-based analysis of landing pages or brand websites, the Contextual AI Engine identifies suitable environments and target audiences - it also supports individual keyword analysis and competitive analysis.

For the first time, "AI Emotion Targeting" allows for the targeting of audiences based on emotions and offers advertisers the possibility to deliver their advertisements within the context of environment and emotion. This allows users to be reached at the moment of greatest receptivity to an advertising message.

"AI Typology Targeting" will also be available next year. "AI Typology Targeting" is based on already known or customer-specific user typologies beyond the Sinus model.

Disclaimer

