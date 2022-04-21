Log in
STRONG H MACHINERY TECHNOLOGY (CAYMAN) INCORPORATION

(4560)
Strong H Machinery Technology Cayman Incorporation : Announce the 2022 AGM approval the removal of non-competition restrictions of newly Directors.

04/21/2022 | 04:15am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: STRONG H MACHINERY TECHNOLOGY (CAYMAN) INC.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/04/21 Time of announcement 16:01:31
Subject 
 Announce the 2022 AGM approval the removal
of non-competition restrictions of newly Directors.
Date of events 2022/04/21 To which item it meets paragraph 21
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/04/21
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
  conduct:
Director：
(1) Chi, Ping-Hsin(IMPERIAL INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD. Legal Representative)
(2) Hsu, Hsiang-Jen(IMPERIAL INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD. Legal Representative)
(3) Chi, Tao-Song
Independent Director：
(1) Wang, Ching-Hsiang
(2) Tai, Kuo-Cheng
(3) Wang, Chien-Chin
(4) Tsai, Jia-Peir
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
Directors for themselves or others that is within the scope of the company's
business, under the precondition of not interfering with the Company's
interests.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
During the term of being a director of the Company.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):
The proposal has approved by the 2022 Annual Shareholder Meeting.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):
Director：
(1) Chi, Ping-Hsin(IMPERIAL INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD. Legal Representative)
(2) Chi, Tao-Song
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:
(1)Director：Chi, Ping-Hsin (IMPERIAL INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD. Legal
   Representative)
 1.Strong H Machinery Technology Co.,Ltd. - Director and General Manager.
 2.Grand Strong Precision Machines Co., Ltd.
   - Executive Director and General Manager
 3.QIANGHAO Machinery Technology (Qingdao) Co., Ltd. -Representative
(2)Director：Chi, Tao-Song
 1.Strong H Machinery Technology Co.,Ltd.- Supervisor
 2.Grand Strong Precision Machines Co., Ltd.- Supervisor
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:
1.Strong H Machinery Technology Co.,Ltd. ：No. 1699, Kaiming Road,
  Development Zone, Laizhou City, Shandong Province, China.
2.Grand Strong Precision Machines Co., Ltd. ：Qiancheng Community,
 Shangma Street, Chengyang District, Qingdao City, Shandong Province, China.
3.QIANGHAO Machinery Technology (Qingdao) Co., Ltd ：Qiancheng Community,
 Shangma Street, Chengyang District, Qingdao City, Shandong Province, China.
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:
1.Strong H Machinery Technology Co.,Ltd. ：Manufacturing and sales of
industrial sewing machine parts and mask machine.
2.Grand Strong Precision Machines Co., Ltd. ：Manufacturing and sales of
industrial sewing machine parts.
3.QIANGHAO Machinery Technology (Qingdao) Co., Ltd ：Research and
development, production and sales of automation equipment, tools, mechanical
 and electrical products, machining components.
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None.
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:None.
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Strong H Machinery Technology (Cayman) Inc. published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 08:14:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
