Strong H Machinery Technology Cayman Incorporation : Announce the list of elected Directors(including Independent Directors) of the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/04/21 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor): institutional director, independent director, natural-person director 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: Director： (1) IMPERIAL INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD Legal Representative: Chi, Ping-Hsin (2) IMPERIAL INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD Legal Representative: Hsu, Hsiang-Jen (3) Chi, Tao-Song (4) Hsu, Chin-Shan Independent Director： (1) Wang, Ching-Hsiang (2) Tai, Kuo-Cheng (3) Wang, Chien-Chin 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Director： (1) IMPERIAL INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD Legal Representative: Chi, Ping-Hsin Strong H Machinery Technology (Cayman) Incorporation Chairman and General Manager (2) IMPERIAL INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD Legal Representative: Hsu, Hsiang-Jen Lai Yih Footwear Co., Ltd.- Chief Financial Officer (3) Chi, Tao-Song Strong H Machinery Technology (Cayman) Incorporation Taiwan Branch Manager (4) Hsu, Chin-Shan Yi Chang Steel Co., Ltd. - CEO's Assistant Independent Director： (1) Wang, Ching-Hsiang : Yangtze CPAs & Co.- Director General (2) Tai, Kuo-Cheng： Feng Chia University- Associate Professor of Mechanical and Computer Aided Engineerin (3) Wang, Chien-Chin：Jianzhi Law Firm.- Responsible Person 5.Title and name of the new position holder: Director： (1) IMPERIAL INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD Legal Representative: Chi, Ping-Hsin (2) IMPERIAL INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD Legal Representative: Hsu, Hsiang-Jen (3) Chi, Tao-Song Independent Director： (1) Wang, Ching-Hsiang (2) Tai, Kuo-Cheng (3) Wang, Chien-Chin (4) Tsai, Jia-Peir 6.Resume of the new position holder: Director： (1) IMPERIAL INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD Legal Representative: Chi, Ping-Hsin Strong H Machinery Technology (Cayman) Incorporation Chairman and General Manager (2) IMPERIAL INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD Legal Representative: Hsu, Hsiang-Jen Lai Yih Footwear Co., Ltd.- Chief Financial Officer (3) Chi, Tao-Song Strong H Machinery Technology (Cayman) Incorporation Taiwan Branch Manager Independent Director： (1) Wang, Ching-Hsiang : Yangtze CPAs & Co.- Director General (2) Tai, Kuo-Cheng：Feng Chia University- Associate Professor of Mechanical and Computer Aided Engineerin (3) Wang, Chien-Chin：Jianzhi Law Firm.- Responsible Person (4) Tsai, Jia-Peir ：Served Deputy Team Leader, System Manufacturing Center, National Chung - Shan Institute of Science and Technology, Ministry of Defense 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"): term expired 8.Reason for the change:term expired. 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected: Director： (1) IMPERIAL INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD. (Legal Representative: Chi, Ping-Hsin)：27,272,000 shares (2) IMPERIAL INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD. (Legal Representative: Hsu, Hsiang-Jen)：27,272,000 shares (3) Chi, Tao-Song：0 shares Independent Director： (1) Wang, Ching-Hsiang：0 shares (2) Tai, Kuo-Cheng：0 shares (3) Wang, Chien-Chin：0 shares (4) Tsai, Jia-Peir：0 shares 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/06~2022/06/05 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/04/21 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:N/A. 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A. 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A. 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):No 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.