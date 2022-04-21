Strong H Machinery Technology Cayman Incorporation : Announce the list of elected Directors(including Independent Directors) of the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/04/21
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):
institutional director, independent director, natural-person director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Director：
(1) IMPERIAL INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD Legal Representative: Chi, Ping-Hsin
(2) IMPERIAL INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD Legal Representative: Hsu, Hsiang-Jen
(3) Chi, Tao-Song
(4) Hsu, Chin-Shan
Independent Director：
(1) Wang, Ching-Hsiang
(2) Tai, Kuo-Cheng
(3) Wang, Chien-Chin
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Director：
(1) IMPERIAL INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD Legal Representative: Chi, Ping-Hsin
Strong H Machinery Technology (Cayman) Incorporation Chairman
and General Manager
(2) IMPERIAL INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD Legal Representative: Hsu, Hsiang-Jen
Lai Yih Footwear Co., Ltd.- Chief Financial Officer
(3) Chi, Tao-Song
Strong H Machinery Technology (Cayman) Incorporation Taiwan Branch
Manager
(4) Hsu, Chin-Shan
Yi Chang Steel Co., Ltd. - CEO's Assistant
Independent Director：
(1) Wang, Ching-Hsiang : Yangtze CPAs & Co.- Director General
(2) Tai, Kuo-Cheng： Feng Chia University- Associate Professor of Mechanical
and Computer Aided Engineerin
(3) Wang, Chien-Chin：Jianzhi Law Firm.- Responsible Person
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
Director：
(1) IMPERIAL INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD Legal Representative: Chi, Ping-Hsin
(2) IMPERIAL INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD Legal Representative: Hsu, Hsiang-Jen
(3) Chi, Tao-Song
Independent Director：
(1) Wang, Ching-Hsiang
(2) Tai, Kuo-Cheng
(3) Wang, Chien-Chin
(4) Tsai, Jia-Peir
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Director：
(1) IMPERIAL INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD Legal Representative: Chi, Ping-Hsin
Strong H Machinery Technology (Cayman) Incorporation Chairman
and General Manager
(2) IMPERIAL INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD Legal Representative: Hsu, Hsiang-Jen
Lai Yih Footwear Co., Ltd.- Chief Financial Officer
(3) Chi, Tao-Song
Strong H Machinery Technology (Cayman) Incorporation Taiwan Branch
Manager
Independent Director：
(1) Wang, Ching-Hsiang : Yangtze CPAs & Co.- Director General
(2) Tai, Kuo-Cheng：Feng Chia University- Associate Professor of Mechanical
and Computer Aided Engineerin
(3) Wang, Chien-Chin：Jianzhi Law Firm.- Responsible Person
(4) Tsai, Jia-Peir ：Served Deputy Team Leader, System Manufacturing Center,
National Chung - Shan Institute of Science and
Technology, Ministry of Defense
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"): term expired
8.Reason for the change:term expired.
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
Director：
(1) IMPERIAL INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
(Legal Representative: Chi, Ping-Hsin)：27,272,000 shares
(2) IMPERIAL INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
(Legal Representative: Hsu, Hsiang-Jen)：27,272,000 shares
(3) Chi, Tao-Song：0 shares
Independent Director：
(1) Wang, Ching-Hsiang：0 shares
(2) Tai, Kuo-Cheng：0 shares
(3) Wang, Chien-Chin：0 shares
(4) Tsai, Jia-Peir：0 shares
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/06~2022/06/05
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/04/21
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:N/A.
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A.
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A.
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.