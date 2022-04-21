Log in
Strong H Machinery Technology Cayman Incorporation : Announce the list of elected Directors(including Independent Directors) of the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

04/21/2022 | 04:06am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: STRONG H MACHINERY TECHNOLOGY (CAYMAN) INC.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/04/21 Time of announcement 15:49:09
Subject 
 Announce the list of elected Directors(including
Independent Directors) of the 2022 Annual Shareholders'
Meeting.
Date of events 2022/04/21 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/04/21
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):
institutional director, independent director, natural-person director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
Director：
(1) IMPERIAL INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD Legal Representative: Chi, Ping-Hsin
(2) IMPERIAL INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD Legal Representative: Hsu, Hsiang-Jen
(3) Chi, Tao-Song
(4) Hsu, Chin-Shan
Independent Director：
(1) Wang, Ching-Hsiang
(2) Tai, Kuo-Cheng
(3) Wang, Chien-Chin
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Director：
(1) IMPERIAL INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD Legal Representative: Chi, Ping-Hsin
    Strong H Machinery Technology (Cayman) Incorporation Chairman
    and General Manager
(2) IMPERIAL INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD Legal Representative: Hsu, Hsiang-Jen
    Lai Yih Footwear Co., Ltd.- Chief Financial Officer
(3) Chi, Tao-Song
    Strong H Machinery Technology (Cayman) Incorporation Taiwan Branch
    Manager
(4) Hsu, Chin-Shan
    Yi Chang Steel Co., Ltd. - CEO's Assistant
Independent Director：
(1) Wang, Ching-Hsiang : Yangtze CPAs & Co.- Director General
(2) Tai, Kuo-Cheng： Feng Chia University- Associate Professor of Mechanical
    and Computer Aided Engineerin
(3) Wang, Chien-Chin：Jianzhi Law Firm.- Responsible Person
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
Director：
(1) IMPERIAL INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD Legal Representative: Chi, Ping-Hsin
(2) IMPERIAL INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD Legal Representative: Hsu, Hsiang-Jen
(3) Chi, Tao-Song
Independent Director：
(1) Wang, Ching-Hsiang
(2) Tai, Kuo-Cheng
(3) Wang, Chien-Chin
(4) Tsai, Jia-Peir
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Director：
(1) IMPERIAL INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD Legal Representative: Chi, Ping-Hsin
    Strong H Machinery Technology (Cayman) Incorporation Chairman
     and General Manager
(2) IMPERIAL INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD Legal Representative: Hsu, Hsiang-Jen
    Lai Yih Footwear Co., Ltd.- Chief Financial Officer
(3) Chi, Tao-Song
    Strong H Machinery Technology (Cayman) Incorporation Taiwan Branch
    Manager
Independent Director：
(1) Wang, Ching-Hsiang : Yangtze CPAs & Co.- Director General
(2) Tai, Kuo-Cheng：Feng Chia University- Associate Professor of Mechanical
                   and Computer Aided Engineerin
(3) Wang, Chien-Chin：Jianzhi Law Firm.- Responsible Person
(4) Tsai, Jia-Peir ：Served Deputy Team Leader, System Manufacturing Center,
                     National Chung - Shan Institute of Science and
                     Technology, Ministry of Defense
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"): term expired
8.Reason for the change:term expired.
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:
Director：
(1) IMPERIAL INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
    (Legal Representative: Chi, Ping-Hsin)：27,272,000 shares
(2) IMPERIAL INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
    (Legal Representative: Hsu, Hsiang-Jen)：27,272,000 shares
(3) Chi, Tao-Song：0 shares
Independent Director：
(1) Wang, Ching-Hsiang：0 shares
(2) Tai, Kuo-Cheng：0 shares
(3) Wang, Chien-Chin：0 shares
(4) Tsai, Jia-Peir：0 shares
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/06~2022/06/05
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/04/21
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:N/A.
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A.
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A.
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Strong H Machinery Technology (Cayman) Inc. published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 08:04:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
