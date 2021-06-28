Log in
    SBBP   IE00BYZ5XL97

STRONGBRIDGE BIOPHARMA PLC

(SBBP)
  Summary
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc. : Strongbridge Biopharma plc

06/28/2021 | 09:25am EDT
The Vanguard Group, Inc. ( IRSH) 
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Strongbridge Biopharma plc 
28-Jun-2021 / 14:22 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Ap19 
 
FORM 8.3 
 
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL 
 
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 
 
DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH IN INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE 
 
1.  KEY INFORMATION 
 
Name of person dealing (Note 1)                                                  The Vanguard Group, Inc. 
Company dealt in                                                                 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) USD0.01 Ordinary Shares 
Date of dealing                                                                  24 June 2021

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3) 

                                             Long            Short 
                                             Numbers   (%)   Numbers (%) 
(1) Relevant securities                      2,322,210 3.43% 
(2) Derivatives (other than options) 
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell 
Total                                        2,322,210 3.43%

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) 

Class of relevant security:                  Long        Short 
                                             Numbers (%) Numbers (%) 
(1) Relevant securities 
(2) Derivatives (other than options) 
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell 
Total

Ap20

1. Dealings (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales 

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities  Price per unit (Note 5) 
Sale          35                             2.98 USD

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions) 

Product name,  Nature of transaction Number of relevant securities Price per unit 
e.g. CFD       (Note 6)              (Note 7)                      (Note 5) 
Not Applicable

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying 

Product name, Writing, selling,    Number of securities to               Type, e.g.               Option money paid/ 
              purchasing, varying  which the option relates     Exercise American,         Expiry received per unit 
e.g. call     etc.                 (Note 7)                     price    European etc.     date   (Note 5) 
option 
Not 
Applicable

(ii) Exercising 

Product name,                         Exercise price per unit (Note 5) 
                 Number of securities 
e.g. call option 
Not Applicable

(e) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4) 

Nature of transaction         Price per unit 
                      Details 
(Note 8)                      (if applicable) (Note 5) 
Not Applicable

Ap21

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives 

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating 
to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting 
rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is 
referenced. If none, this should be stated.

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) NO 

Date of disclosure                                               28 June 2021 
Contact name                                                     Shawn Acker 
Telephone number                                                 001-610-669-8989 
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected 
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Category Code: RET - Strongbridge Biopharma plc 
TIDM:          IRSH 
LEI Code:      5493002789CX3L0CJP65 
Sequence No.:  114066 
EQS News ID:   1212820 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1212820&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2021 09:24 ET (13:24 GMT)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 36,3 M - -
Net income 2021 -36,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,98x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 213 M 213 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,88x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,50x
Nbr of Employees 72
Free-Float 87,5%
