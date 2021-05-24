Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Strongbridge Biopharma plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBBP   IE00BYZ5XL97

STRONGBRIDGE BIOPHARMA PLC

(SBBP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Strongbridge Biopharma plc

05/24/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Strongbridge Biopharma plc ("Strongbridge" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SBBP) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Xeris") (NASDAQ: XERS).  Under the terms of the merger agreement, Strongbridge shareholders will receive 0.7840 shares of Xeris common stock for each share of Strongbridge common stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $2.72 based upon Xeris' May 21, 2021 closing price of $3.47.  Strongbridge shareholders will also receive a contingent value right, worth up to $1.00 per share, payable in cash or Xeris common stock at Xeris' election, upon achievement of certain triggering events.  At close of the transaction, Xeris shareholders are expected to own approximately 60% of the newly-combined company, with Strongbridge stockholders owning only approximately 40%. 

If you own Strongbridge shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

http://www.weisslawllp.com/SBBP/

Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether Strongbridge's board acted in the best interest of Strongbridge's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of Xeris, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to Strongbridge's public shareholders.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-strongbridge-biopharma-plc-301298086.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about STRONGBRIDGE BIOPHARMA PLC
05:46pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Investigates Strongbridge Biopharma plc
PR
07:32aXeris Pharmaceuticals to Buy Strongbridge Biopharma in $267 Million Deal
MT
07:18aSTRONGBRIDGE BIOPHARMA PLC  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regula..
AQ
05/14STRONGBRIDGE BIOPHARMA  : ~ Reports KEVEYIS® (dichlorphenamide) First Quarter 20..
PU
05/14STRONGBRIDGE BIOPHARMA PLC  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holder..
AQ
05/13STRONGBRIDGE BIOPHARMA PLC  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
05/13STRONGBRIDGE BIOPHARMA  : New Drug Application for Recorlev Accepted by FDA For ..
MT
05/13STRONGBRIDGE BIOPHARMA  : Announces U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) Filing..
AQ
05/12STRONGBRIDGE BIOPHARMA PLC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
05/12STRONGBRIDGE BIOPHARMA  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
More news