Stronghold Digital Mining : October 2022 Financial Update

Disclaimer

The information, financial projections and other estimates contained herein contain "forward-looking" statements as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to the anticipated performance of the Company as a result of the recent restructuring of the Company's debt. Such financial projections and estimates are as to future events and are not to be viewed as facts, and reflect various assumptions of management of the Company concerning the future performance of the Company and are subject to significant business, financial, economic, operating, competitive and other risks and uncertainties and contingencies (many of which are difficult to predict and beyond the control of the Company) that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements and information included herein. Forward-looking statements concern future circumstances and results and other statements that are not historical facts and are sometimes identified by the words "may," "will," "should," "potential," "intend," "expect," "endeavor," "seek," "anticipate," "estimate," "overestimate," "underestimate," "believe," "could," "project," "predict," "continue," "target" or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations that are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may include statements about various risks and uncertainties, including those described under the heading "Risk Factors" as detailed from time to time in Stronghold's reports filed with the SEC, including Stronghold's annual report on Form 10-K, periodic quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and other documents filed with the SEC. Such risk and uncertainties are not exclusive. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or development, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. In addition, such information, financial projections and estimates were not prepared with a view to public disclosure or compliance with published guidelines of the SEC, the guidelines established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants or U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Accordingly, although the Company's management believes the financial projections and estimates contained herein represent a reasonable estimate of the Company's projected financial condition and results of operations based on assumptions that the Company's management believes to be reasonable at the time such estimates are made and at the time the related financial projections and estimates are disclosed, there can be no assurance as to the reliability or correctness of such information, financial projections and estimates, nor should any assurances be inferred, and actual results may vary materially from those projected. This presentation includes financial measures that are not presented in accordance with GAAP. While management believes such non-GAAP measures are useful, it is not a measure of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to any measure of such performance derived in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Certain information contained herein has been derived from sources prepared by third parties. While such information is believed to be reliable for the purposes used herein, none of the Company or any of its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, members, partners, shareholders or agents makes any representation or warranty with respect to the accuracy or completeness of such information. Although the Company believes the sources are reliable, it has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of data from such sources. Additionally, descriptions herein of market conditions and opportunities are presented for informational purposes only; there can be no assurance that such conditions will actually occur or result in positive returns. Recipients of this presentation should make their own investigations and evaluations of any information referenced herein. Information regarding performance by, or businesses associated with our management team and their respective affiliates is presented for informational purposes only. You should not rely on the historical record of our management team's performance or the performance of their respective affiliates as indicative of our future performance. The recipient should not construe the contents of this presentation as legal, tax, accounting or investment advice or a recommendation. The recipient should consult its own counsel, tax advisors and financial advisors as to legal and related matters concerning the matters described herein. By reviewing this presentation, the recipient confirms that it is not relying upon the information contained herein to make any decision. This presentation does not purport to be all-inclusive or to contain all of the information that the recipient may require to make any decision.

2