STRONGHOLD DIGITAL MINING SETS FIRST QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL FOR MONDAY, MAY 16 AT 5 : 00 p.m. Eastern Time
GL
STRONGHOLD DIGITAL MINING SETS FIRST QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL FOR MONDAY, MAY 16 AT 5 : 00 p.m. Eastern Time
AQ
SDIG ALERT : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 13, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. Shareholders
PR
Stronghold Digital Mining Sets First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call for Monday, May 16 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

05/06/2022 | 07:06am EDT
NEW YORK, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) (“Stronghold”, or the “Company”) will host a conference call on Monday, May 16 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its operations and results from the first quarter 2022. A press release detailing these results will be issued after the close of trading on the same day.

Stronghold management will provide prepared remarks, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Monday, May 16, 2022
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)
U.S. dial-in number: 1-844-705-8583
International number: 1-270-215-9880
Conference ID: 3498036

The conference call will broadcast live and be available for replay here.

Please call the conference telephone number approximately 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Stronghold’s investor relations team at 1-949-574-3860.

A replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 30, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Toll-free replay number: 1-855-859-2056
International replay number: 1-404-537-3406
Conference ID: 3498036

About Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc.
Stronghold is a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company with an emphasis on environmentally beneficial operations. Stronghold houses its miners at its wholly owned and operated Scrubgrass Plant and Panther Creek Plant, both of which are low-cost, environmentally beneficial coal refuse power generation facilities in Pennsylvania.

Investor Contact:

Matt Glover or Jeff Grampp, CFA
Gateway Group, Inc.
SDIG@GatewayIR.com
1-949-574-3860

Media Contact:

contact@strongholddigitalmining.com


