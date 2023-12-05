UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Introduction

The following sets forth unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements of Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (the "Company") prepared in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X. The following information should be read in conjunction with the following: (i) the accompanying notes to the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements; and (ii) the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, and related notes thereto, and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 14, 2023.

The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements are based on and have been derived from the Company's historical consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America and are presented based on assumptions, adjustments, and currently available information described in the accompanying notes.

Description of the Transaction

The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements are presented to illustrate the estimated effects of the following transaction:



Series D Exchange Transaction



On November 13, 2023, the Company consummated a transaction (the "Series D Exchange Transaction") pursuant to an exchange agreement, dated November 13, 2023, with Adage Capital Partners, LP (the "Holder") whereby the Company issued to the Holder an aggregate of 15,582 shares of a newly created series of preferred stock, the Series D Convertible Preferred Stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Series D Preferred Stock"), in exchange for 15,582 shares of Series C Convertible Preferred Stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Series C Preferred Stock") held by the Holder, which represented all of the shares of Series C Preferred Stock held by the Holder. The Series D Preferred Stock contains substantially similar terms as the Series C Preferred Stock except with respect to a higher conversion price. The Series D Exchange Agreement contains representations, warranties, covenants, releases, and indemnities customary for transactions of this type, as well as certain trading volume restrictions. On November 13, 2023, in connection with the consummation of the Series D Exchange Transaction, the Company also entered into a Registration Rights Agreement with the Holder. The transaction described above for which disclosure of pro forma financial information was considered material has been consummated. As a result of the Series D Exchange Transaction, the Company prepared the accompanying unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements. Except as set forth herein, the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated balance sheet as of September 30, 2023, and statement of operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, give pro forma effect to the Series D Exchange Transaction as if it occurred on September 30, 2023 (in the case of the balance sheet), or January 1, 2023 (in the case of the statement of operations). The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements include unaudited pro forma adjustments that are factually supportable and directly attributable to the Series D Exchange Transaction. In addition, the unaudited pro forma adjustments are expected to have a continuing impact on the Company's results. The Company has prepared the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements for illustrative purposes only, and it does not purport to represent what the results of operations or financial condition would have been had the Series D Exchange Transaction actually occurred on the dates indicated, nor does the Company purport to project the results of operations or financial condition for any future period or as of any future date. Actual results may differ significantly from those reflected in the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements for various reasons, including but not limited to, differences between the assumptions used to prepare the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements and actual results.





STRONGHOLD DIGITAL MINING, INC.

UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2023





Historical Pro Forma Adjustments Pro Forma September 30, 2023 November 2023 Series D Exchange Notes September 30, 2023 ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,979,299 $ - $ 4,979,299 Digital currencies 641,999 - 641,999 Accounts receivable 486,706 - 486,706 Inventory 3,143,284 - 3,143,284 Prepaid insurance 1,842,250 - 1,842,250 Due from related parties 97,288 - 97,288 Other current assets 1,137,834 - 1,137,834 Total current assets 12,328,660 - 12,328,660 Equipment deposits - - - Property, plant and equipment, net 156,481,678 - 156,481,678 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,552,735 - 1,552,735 Land 1,748,440 - 1,748,440 Road bond 211,958 - 211,958 Security deposits 348,888 - 348,888 Other noncurrent assets 155,992 - 155,992 TOTAL ASSETS $ 172,828,351 $ - $ 172,828,351 LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 14,666,753 $ - $ 14,666,753 Accrued liabilities 9,638,819 94,274 (a) 9,733,093 Financed insurance premiums 1,112,558 - 1,112,558 Current portion of long-term debt, net of discounts and issuance fees 1,654,634 - 1,654,634 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 748,369 - 748,369 Due to related parties 451,367 - 451,367 Total current liabilities 28,272,500 94,274 28,366,774 Asset retirement obligation 1,062,677 - 1,062,677 Warrant liabilities 5,434,420 - 5,434,420 Long-term debt, net of discounts and issuance fees 57,653,823 - 57,653,823 Long-term operating lease liabilities 899,576 - 899,576 Contract liabilities 560,510 - 560,510 Total liabilities 93,883,506 94,274 93,977,780 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES REDEEMABLE COMMON STOCK: Common Stock - Class V; $0.0001 par value; 34,560,000 shares authorized and 2,405,760 shares issued and outstanding 10,563,277 - 10,563,277 Total redeemable common stock 10,563,277 - 10,563,277 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT): Common Stock - Class A; $0.0001 par value; 685,440,000 shares authorized; 7,876,688 shares issued and outstanding. 788 - 788 Series C convertible preferred stock; $0.0001 par value; 23,102 shares authorized; 5,990 shares issued and outstanding. 2 (2 ) (b) - Series D convertible preferred stock; $0.0001 par value; 15,582 shares authorized; 15,582 shares issued and outstanding. - 2 (b) 2 Accumulated deficits (321,126,596 ) 20,492,568 (b) (300,634,028 ) Additional paid-in capital 389,507,374 (20,586,842 ) (a) (b) 368,920,532 Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 68,381,568 (94,274 ) 68,287,294 Total redeemable common stock and stockholders' equity (deficit) 78,944,845 (94,274 ) 78,850,571 TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE COMMON STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) $ 172,828,351 $ - $ 172,828,351



STRONGHOLD DIGITAL MINING, INC.

UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023





Historical Pro Forma Adjustments Pro Forma Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 November 2023 Series D Exchange Notes Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 OPERATING REVENUES: Cryptocurrency mining $ 37,764,990 $ - $ 37,764,990 Energy 4,682,590 - 4,682,590 Cryptocurrency hosting 9,195,072 - 9,195,072 Capacity 1,442,067 - 1,442,067 Other 142,194 - 142,194 Total operating revenues 53,226,913 - 53,226,913 OPERATING EXPENSES: Fuel 22,262,141 - 22,262,141 Operations and maintenance 24,206,080 - 24,206,080 General and administrative 25,145,444 - 25,145,444 Depreciation and amortization 26,025,021 - 26,025,021 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 108,367 - 108,367 Realized gain on sale of digital currencies (725,139 ) - (725,139 ) Impairments on digital currencies 683,241 - 683,241 Impairments on equipment deposits 5,422,338 - 5,422,338 Total operating expenses 103,127,493 - 103,127,493 NET OPERATING LOSS (49,900,580 ) - (49,900,580 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest expense (7,428,530 ) - (7,428,530 ) Loss on debt extinguishment (28,960,947 ) - (28,960,947 ) Changes in fair value of warrant liabilities 5,580,453 - 5,580,453 Other 45,000 - 45,000 Total other income (expense) (30,764,024 ) - (30,764,024 ) NET LOSS $ (80,664,604 ) $ - $ (80,664,604 ) NET LOSS attributable to noncontrolling interest (26,663,731 ) - (26,663,731 ) Deemed contribution from exchange of Series C convertible preferred stock - 20,492,568 (c) 20,492,568 NET LOSS attributable to Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. $ (54,000,873 ) $ 20,492,568 $ (33,508,305 ) NET LOSS attributable to Class A common shareholders: Basic $ (8.93 ) $ (5.54 ) Diluted $ (8.93 ) $ (5.54 ) Weighted average number of Class A common shares outstanding: Basic 6,047,891 6,047,891 Diluted 6,047,891 6,047,891





STRONGHOLD DIGITAL MINING, INC.

NOTES TO UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS



Note 1 - Basis of Presentation



The September 30, 2023, unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated balance sheet gives effect to the pro forma adjustments necessary to reflect the Series D Exchange Transaction as if it had occurred on September 30, 2023. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statement of operations gives effect to the pro forma adjustments to reflect the Series D Exchange Transaction as if it had occurred as of January 1, 2023. The unaudited pro forma adjustments related to the Series D Exchange Transaction are based on available information and assumptions that management believes are directly attributable to the Series D Exchange Transaction, factually supportable, and are expected to have a continuing impact on the Company's results of operations with respect to the unaudited condensed consolidated statement of operations.



Note 2 - Pro Forma Adjustments





Adjustments to the Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet



The following adjustments have been made to the accompanying unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated balance sheet as of September 30, 2023.

(a) Reflects an increase in accrued liabilities of approximately $0.1 million for legal transaction fees incurred as part of the Series D Exchange Transaction, offset by a decrease in additional paid-in capital.

(b) Reflects an increase in Series D Preferred Stock, offset by a decrease in Series C Preferred Stock associated with the Series D Exchange Transaction. The pro forma balance sheet as of September 30, 2023, also reflects a change in accumulated deficit and additional paid-in capital of approximately $20.5 million, which represents a deemed contribution resulting from a change in fair value associated with the newly-issued Series D Preferred Stock.





Adjustments to the Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations



The following adjustment has been made to the accompanying unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statement of operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

(c) Reflects a deemed contribution of approximately $20.5 million resulting from the extinguishment of the shares of Series C Preferred Stock associated with the Series D Exchange Transaction. This deemed contribution represents the difference between the carrying value of the existing Series C Preferred Stock and the estimated fair value of the newly-issued Series D Preferred Stock.



