StrongLED Lighting Cayman : Announcement for subsidiary StrongLED Lighting Systems (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. Customers and Suppliers of complying with local government's pandemic precautions.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/15 2.Company name:StrongLED Lighting Systems (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:99.87% 5.Cause of occurrence:Subsidiary upstream manufacturer and upstream supplie are located in various regions of China , due to the epidemic prevention and control in Kunshan, Shanghai and other regions Policy and logistics are affected,there are delays in supply and delayed shipments,the company will continue to pay attention. 6.Countermeasures: (1)Pay close attention on the spread of Covid-19. (2)Keep close contact with customers and suppliers to adjust production and delivery time. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: The extent of the impact depends on the subsequent development of the epidemic, and the company will make supplementary announcements at any time.