  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. StrongLED Lighting Systems (Cayman) Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5281   KYG853901059

STRONGLED LIGHTING SYSTEMS (CAYMAN) CO., LTD.

(5281)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  04-13
20.15 TWD   -1.23%
03/30StrongLED Lighting Systems Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/25STRONGLED LIGHTING CAYMAN : Board Meeting Resolution on dividend distribution
PU
03/25STRONGLED LIGHTING CAYMAN : The announcement of Board of Directors' Resolution to convene the 2022 Annual General Meeting
PU
Summary 
Most relevant

StrongLED Lighting Cayman : Announcement for subsidiary StrongLED Lighting Systems (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. Customers and Suppliers of complying with local government's pandemic precautions.

04/15/2022 | 02:50am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: StrongLED Lighting Systems (Cayman) Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/15 Time of announcement 14:36:06
Subject 
 Announcement for subsidiary StrongLED Lighting
Systems (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. Customers and Suppliers of
complying with local government's pandemic precautions.
Date of events 2022/04/15 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/15
2.Company name:StrongLED Lighting Systems (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:99.87%
5.Cause of occurrence:Subsidiary upstream manufacturer and upstream supplie
are located in various regions of China , due to the epidemic prevention
and control in Kunshan, Shanghai and other regions Policy and logistics
are affected,there are delays in supply and delayed shipments,the company
 will continue to pay attention.
6.Countermeasures:
(1)Pay close attention on the spread of Covid-19.
(2)Keep close contact with customers and suppliers to adjust
production and delivery time.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The extent of the impact depends on the subsequent development of the
epidemic, and the company will make supplementary announcements at any time.

Disclaimer

StrongLed Lighting Systems (Cayman) Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 06:49:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
