StrongLED Lighting Cayman : Announcement of Loaning of Funds on behalf of StrongLED Lighting Systems (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/01 2.Funding recipient (1)Name(2)Relationship with lender (3)Lending limit (thousand NTD)(4)Starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD)(5)New loan (thousand NTD)(6)Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate(7)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence (8)Reason for new loan (thousand NTD): (1)Name：StrongLED Smart Lighting (Suzhou) Co.,Ltd. of Yangtze River Delta Integration Demonstration Zone (Wujiang, Suzhou) (2)Relationship with lender：StrongLED Smart Lighting (Suzhou) Co.,Ltd. of Yangtze River Delta Integration Demonstration Zone (Wujiang, Suzhou) is a controlled subsidiary of StrongLED Lighting Systems (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. - StrongLED Lighting Systems (Cayman) Co., Ltd., so the two parties are each other's brother companies. (3)Lending limit (thousand NTD)：357,602 (4)Starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD)：110,875 (5)New loan (thousand NTD)：44,350 (6)Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate：No (7)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence：155,225 (8)Reason for new loan (thousand NTD)：To enrich working capital. 3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the (1)Content(2)Value (thousand NTD): (1)Content：No (2)Value (thousand NTD):0 4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the (1)Capital (thousand NTD)(2)Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD): (1)Capital (thousand NTD)：22,428 (2)Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD):-55,115 5.Method of calculation of interest:within China Interest is calculated based on the quoted rate of the bank's RMB borrowings. 6.For repayment, the(1)Condition(2)Date: (1)Condition：Due to repayment (2)Date:Repayment within one year from the date. 7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):155,225 8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the date of occurrence:18.48 9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others:By Itself. 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:no