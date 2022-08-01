Log in
    5281   KYG853901059

STRONGLED LIGHTING SYSTEMS (CAYMAN) CO., LTD.

(5281)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-07-28
17.35 TWD   -.--%
07:25aSTRONGLED LIGHTING CAYMAN : Announcement of Loaning of Funds on behalf of StrongLED Lighting Systems (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.
PU
07/28STRONGLED LIGHTING CAYMAN : Announcement of the change of the company's financial and accounting officer
PU
07/28StrongLED Lighting Systems Co., Ltd. Announces Executive Changes
CI
StrongLED Lighting Cayman : Announcement of Loaning of Funds on behalf of StrongLED Lighting Systems (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.

08/01/2022 | 07:25am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: StrongLED Lighting Systems (Cayman) Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/01 Time of announcement 19:15:04
Subject 
 Announcement of Loaning of Funds on behalf of
StrongLED Lighting Systems (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.
Date of events 2022/08/01 To which item it meets paragraph 23
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/01
2.Funding recipient (1)Name(2)Relationship with lender
(3)Lending limit (thousand NTD)(4)Starting outstanding
balance (thousand NTD)(5)New loan (thousand NTD)(6)Is
it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit
for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized
by the board of directors to allocate(7)Outstanding
balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence
(8)Reason for new loan (thousand NTD):
(1)Name：StrongLED Smart Lighting (Suzhou) Co.,Ltd. of Yangtze
River Delta Integration Demonstration Zone (Wujiang, Suzhou)
(2)Relationship with lender：StrongLED Smart Lighting (Suzhou) Co.,Ltd.
of Yangtze River Delta Integration Demonstration Zone (Wujiang, Suzhou)
is a controlled subsidiary of StrongLED Lighting Systems (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.
- StrongLED Lighting Systems (Cayman) Co., Ltd., so the two parties are
each other's brother companies.
(3)Lending limit (thousand NTD)：357,602
(4)Starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD)：110,875
(5)New loan (thousand NTD)：44,350
(6)Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit
for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized
by the board of directors to allocate：No
(7)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence：155,225
(8)Reason for new loan (thousand NTD)：To enrich working capital.
3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the
(1)Content(2)Value (thousand NTD):
(1)Content：No
(2)Value (thousand NTD):0
4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the
(1)Capital (thousand NTD)(2)Cumulative gains/losses
(thousand NTD):
(1)Capital (thousand NTD)：22,428
(2)Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD):-55,115
5.Method of calculation of interest:within China Interest is calculated
based on the quoted rate of the bank's RMB borrowings.
6.For repayment, the(1)Condition(2)Date:
(1)Condition：Due to repayment
(2)Date:Repayment within one year from the date.
7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as
of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):155,225
8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others
as a percentage of the public company's net worth on
the latest financial statements as of the date of
occurrence:18.48
9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary
loans to others:By Itself.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:no

Disclaimer

StrongLed Lighting Systems (Cayman) Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 11:24:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
