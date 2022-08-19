StrongLED Lighting Cayman : The Company's Board of Directors resolved not to distribute the dividend of Second-Quarter 2022.
08/19/2022
Provided by: StrongLED Lighting Systems (Cayman) Co., Ltd.
2022/08/19
16:55:29
The Company's Board of Directors resolved
not to distribute the dividend of Second-Quarter 2022.
2022/08/19
paragraph 14
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/08/19
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to :Second-Quarter 2022.
3.Period which dividends belong to:2022/04/01 to 2022/06/30
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders (NT$
per share):0
5.Cash dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve
to shareholders (NT$ per share):0
6.Total amount of cash dividends to shareholders (NT$):0
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders (NT$
per share):0
8.Stock dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve
to shareholders (NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock dividends to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
11.Per value of common stock:10
