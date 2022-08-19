Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. StrongLED Lighting Systems (Cayman) Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5281   KYG853901059

STRONGLED LIGHTING SYSTEMS (CAYMAN) CO., LTD.

(5281)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-08-17
17.35 TWD    0.00%
05:14aSTRONGLED LIGHTING CAYMAN : The Company's Board of Directors resolved not to distribute the dividend of Second-Quarter 2022.
PU
05:14aSUBJECT : Announcement of the Company's BOD resolved to convene the 2022 First Extraordinary Shareholders'Meeting.
PU
05:14aSTRONGLED LIGHTING CAYMAN : The Company's consolidated financial report for Second-Quarter 2022 has been approved by the Board of Directors
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

StrongLED Lighting Cayman : The Company's consolidated financial report for Second-Quarter 2022 has been approved by the Board of Directors

08/19/2022 | 05:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: StrongLED Lighting Systems (Cayman) Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/19 Time of announcement 16:54:41
Subject 
 The Company's consolidated financial report for
Second-Quarter 2022 has been approved by the Board of
Directors
Date of events 2022/08/19 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors submitted or approved:2022/08/19
2.Date of the audit committee approved:2022/08/19
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or unaudited financial
information of the reporting period(XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):2022/01/01
~2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):301,452
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):64,199
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):(88,662)
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):(71,617)
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):(76,566)
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):(76,550)
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):(2.07)
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):1,197,470
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):397,761
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):797,599
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:NO

Disclaimer

StrongLed Lighting Systems (Cayman) Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 09:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about STRONGLED LIGHTING SYSTEMS (CAYMAN) CO., LTD.
05:14aSTRONGLED LIGHTING CAYMAN : The Company's Board of Directors resolved not to distribute th..
PU
05:14aSUBJECT : Announcement of the Company's BOD resolved to convene the 2022 First Extraordina..
PU
05:14aSTRONGLED LIGHTING CAYMAN : The Company's consolidated financial report for Second-Quarter..
PU
08/12STRONGLED LIGHTING CAYMAN : Correction of part of the company's 110 annual report
PU
08/01STRONGLED LIGHTING CAYMAN : Announcement of Loaning of Funds on behalf of StrongLED Lighti..
PU
07/28STRONGLED LIGHTING CAYMAN : Announcement of the change of the company's financial and acco..
PU
07/28StrongLED Lighting Systems Co., Ltd. Announces Executive Changes
CI
06/27STRONGLED LIGHTING CAYMAN : Announcement of Loaning of Funds on behalf of StrongLED Lighti..
PU
06/27STRONGLED LIGHTING CAYMAN : Important Resolutions of 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Mee..
PU
05/13StrongLED Lighting Systems Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter End..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 091 M 36,4 M 36,4 M
Net income 2021 -23,3 M -0,78 M -0,78 M
Net cash 2021 250 M 8,33 M 8,33 M
P/E ratio 2021 -36,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 642 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,8%
Chart STRONGLED LIGHTING SYSTEMS (CAYMAN) CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
StrongLED Lighting Systems (Cayman) Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pei Chen Chang Shih President, General Manager & Director
Tse Wei Chen Manager-Finance & Accounting
Chia Jui Chang Chairman
Wang Li Manager-Research & Development
Cheng Jen Chiu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STRONGLED LIGHTING SYSTEMS (CAYMAN) CO., LTD.-24.40%21
NVIDIA CORPORATION-36.17%470 079
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-15.45%449 295
BROADCOM INC.-16.07%225 512
QUALCOMM, INC.-17.22%170 000
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-5.31%163 060