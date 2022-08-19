StrongLED Lighting Cayman : The Company's consolidated financial report for Second-Quarter 2022 has been approved by the Board of Directors

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors submitted or approved:2022/08/19 2.Date of the audit committee approved:2022/08/19 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or unaudited financial information of the reporting period(XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):2022/01/01 ~2022/06/30 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):301,452 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):64,199 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):(88,662) 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):(71,617) 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):(76,566) 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):(76,550) 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):(2.07) 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):1,197,470 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):397,761 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):797,599 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:NO