Subject:Announcement of the Company's BOD resolved to convene the 2022 First Extraordinary Shareholders'Meeting.
08/19/2022 | 05:14am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: StrongLED Lighting Systems (Cayman) Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/08/19
Time of announcement
16:55:00
Subject
Date of events
2022/08/19
To which item it meets
paragraph 17
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/08/19
2.Extraordinary shareholders' meeting date:2022/10/06
3.Extraordinary shareholders'' meeting location:No. 2, Sec. 4, Huanzhong Rd.,
Nantun Dist., Taichung City , Taiwan (R.O.C.)
4.Special shareholders meeting will be held by means of
(physical shareholders meeting/ visual communication
assisted shareholders meeting /visual communication
shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting
5.Cause for convening the meeting I.Reported matters:None.
6.Cause for convening the meeting II.Acknowledged matters:None.
7.Cause for convening the meeting III.Matters for Discussion:None.
8.Cause for convening the meeting IV.Election matters:By-election of
independent directors.
9.Cause for convening the meeting V.Other Proposals:The case of lifting the
non-compete restriction on new directors.
10.Cause for convening the meeting VI.Extemporary Motions:None.
11.Book closure starting date:2022/09/07
12.Book closure ending date:2022/10/06
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(i)According to Article 172-1 and 192-1 of the Taiwan Company Law,
Shareholders holding more than 1% of the total number of issued shares may
submit a written list of independent director candidates to the company.
The period for accepting shareholder nominations this time starts from
August 26, 2022 to September 6 of the same year.
(ii)The place for accepting shareholder proposals:
StrongLED Lighting Systems(Cayman) Co., Ltd.
Address：24F.-5, No. 186, Shizheng N. 7th Rd., Xitun Dist.,
Taichung City 407612, Taiwan (R.O.C.)
StrongLed Lighting Systems (Cayman) Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 09:13:03 UTC.