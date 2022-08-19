Subject:Announcement of the Company's BOD resolved to convene the 2022 First Extraordinary Shareholders'Meeting.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/08/19 2.Extraordinary shareholders' meeting date:2022/10/06 3.Extraordinary shareholders'' meeting location:No. 2, Sec. 4, Huanzhong Rd., Nantun Dist., Taichung City , Taiwan (R.O.C.) 4.Special shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting 5.Cause for convening the meeting I.Reported matters:None. 6.Cause for convening the meeting II.Acknowledged matters:None. 7.Cause for convening the meeting III.Matters for Discussion:None. 8.Cause for convening the meeting IV.Election matters:By-election of independent directors. 9.Cause for convening the meeting V.Other Proposals:The case of lifting the non-compete restriction on new directors. 10.Cause for convening the meeting VI.Extemporary Motions:None. 11.Book closure starting date:2022/09/07 12.Book closure ending date:2022/10/06 13.Any other matters that need to be specified: (i)According to Article 172-1 and 192-1 of the Taiwan Company Law, Shareholders holding more than 1% of the total number of issued shares may submit a written list of independent director candidates to the company. The period for accepting shareholder nominations this time starts from August 26, 2022 to September 6 of the same year. (ii)The place for accepting shareholder proposals: StrongLED Lighting Systems(Cayman) Co., Ltd. Address：24F.-5, No. 186, Shizheng N. 7th Rd., Xitun Dist., Taichung City 407612, Taiwan (R.O.C.)