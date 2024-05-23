The StrongPoint's temperature-controlled grocery lockers will be installed at a number of Colruyt Group locations, providing customers with a convenient and efficient way to collect their online grocery orders. The introduction of the grocery lockers aims to streamline the collection process, reduce wait times, and offer greater flexibility for Collect&Go customers.

"We are thrilled to partner with Collect&Go, Colruyt Group's online shopping servce and have them use our grocery lockers. Our click and collect e-commerce locker solution is designed to provide a high level of convenience, security, and efficiency, which perfectly aligns with Collect&Go's commitment to exceptional customer service. We are proud to have been chosen for the pilot and look forward to the next steps," said Jacob Tveraabak, CEO of StrongPoint.

StrongPoint's grocery lockers feature multiple temperature zones to accommodate a variety of products, ensuring fresh, frozen, and ambient goods are stored appropriately until collected by the customer. This technology not only enhances the customer experience but also optimizes the order fulfillment process for Collect&Go, contributing to a more efficient and sustainable operation.

"We are pleased to partner with a flexible partner, such as Strongpoint, to help support our new on-line service for fresh groceries with their refrigerated lockers. As a grocery retailer we have unique challenges and what impressed us most with StrongPoint was how their solution was purpose-built for grocery retailers specifically," said Leen De Dobbeleer, head of innovation at Collect&Go.

About Collect&Go:

Collect&Go, Colruyt Group's online shopping service, was set up in 2000 and has grown to become the market leader. Collect&Go's mission is to make online shopping easy. It stands out by its craftsmanship, reliability, high-quality fresh products and personal service. Customers order their shopping online from Colruyt and Bio-Planet. Online orders are handled in the stores or in the purpose-built distribution centres in Londerzeel and Erpe-Mere, where more than 550 co-workers pick the products with the utmost care. Reservations made before midnight are available to the customers as from the next day, at a pick-up point and at a time of their choice. Collect&Go has an extensive network of more than 200 pick-up points across Belgium and Luxembourg, in which it continues to invest. In 2022, Collect&Go also started offering home deliveries. Visit collectandgo.be for more information.

About Colruyt Group:

Colruyt Group operates in the food and non-food distribution sector in Belgium, France and Luxembourg with more than 700 own stores and over 580 affiliated stores. In Belgium, this includes Colruyt Lowest Prices, Okay, Bio-Planet, Cru, Dreambaby, Bike Republic, Zeb, PointCarré, The Fashion Store and the affiliated stores Spar and PointCarré. In France, in addition to Colruyt stores and DATS 24 filling stations, there are also affiliated Coccinelle, Coccimarket, Panier Sympa and PointCarré stores. Jims operates fitness clubs in Belgium and Luxembourg. Newpharma is the Belgian online pharmacy of Colruyt Group. Solucious and Culinoa deliver food service and retail products to professional customers in Belgium (hospitals, SMEs, hospitality sector, etc.). The activities of Colruyt Group also comprise printing and document management solutions (Symeta Hybrid). Colruyt Group also holds interests, amongst others in Virya Energy (to which DATS 24 belongs since June 2023) and in Dreamland. The group employs more than 32.000 employees and recorded a EUR 10,8 billion revenue in 2022/23. Colruyt Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels (COLR) under ISIN code BE0974256852.