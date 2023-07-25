StrongPoint, a leading provider of technology solutions for the grocery retail industry, is pleased to announce the strengthening of its value-added reseller agreement with Coalescent Mobile Robotics, a Danish-based pioneer of in-store autonomous mobile robots (AMR's) for the retail industry. Coalescent Mobile Robotics' AMRs are purpose built to be used in-store amongst customers.

The scope of the agreement provides StrongPoint with distribution rights of Coalescent Mobile Robotics' in-store AMRs throughout Europe. The partnership also means that StrongPoint becomes the installation, service, and support partner of Coalescent Mobile Robotics solutions following any future sales secured by StrongPoint.

Coalescent Mobile Robotics' AMRs can be placed underneath trolleys commonly used in retail enabling them to move without human involvement. The trolley can then move independently from and to pre-designated locations and can follow an individual store worker wherever they need to go. What sets Coalescent apart from others in the field is they have a proven track record of using their solution in real world conditions alongside shoppers in-store.

"Combined with StrongPoint's Order Picking solution, Coalescent Mobile Robotics' AMRs can drive further efficiency savings for grocery e-commerce players. The first way is to bring empty trolleys to the picker to start each picking round and to return completed trolleys to the back of store. Pickers would now spend 100% of their time focused on picking. Another way is to use the AMR's to follow the picker, leaving the picker completely hands-free. This can also reduce the walking time and can allow a greater load to be transported," said Chris Mackie, SVP for E-Commerce at StrongPoint.

Currently many of StrongPoint's grocery e-commerce customers' staff can pick on average 250-350 items an hour in-store across all product categories. StrongPoint is constantly looking to boost its picking rate potential and AMRs is one of the ways retailers can achieve further efficiency savings.

"The strengthening of our partnership with Coalescent Mobile Robotics is another example of our focus on retail technology in the grocery space. That Coalescent Mobile Robotics' solution is purpose built to be used inside stores alongside shoppers really stood out for us. Through this partnership we are further boosting our already world-class efficiency to new heights and providing 21st century solutions creating the stores of the future, today," said Jacob Tveraabak, CEO of StrongPoint.

"As a retail technology company focused both in-store and on e-commerce fulfilment, StrongPoint has a unique depth and breadth of understanding in both automation and retail. We have been working together over the last 18 months and we are proud to take our collaboration and partnership to the next level. Together we can help retailers drive essential efficiency savings in their operations freeing up labour to focus on customer service," said Clionadh Martin, CEO and Founder of Coalescent Mobile Robotics.

Retailers can also use Coalescent Mobile Robotics' AMRs in a wide variety of other tasks including but not limited to stock replenishment, automating the transportation of trolleys from pallets or cages, rubbish disposal and mobile store displays.

About StrongPoint

StrongPoint is a grocery retail technology company that provides solutions to make shops smarter, shopping experiences better and online grocery shopping more efficient. With over 500 employees in Norway, Sweden, the Baltics, Spain, the UK and Ireland and together with a wide partner network, StrongPoint supports grocery and retail businesses in more than 20 countries. StrongPoint provides in-store cash management and payment solutions, electronic shelf labels, self-checkouts, task and labor management software, click & collect temperature-controlled grocery lockers, in-store and drive-thru grocery pickup solutions and grocery order picking solutions, both manual and automated. StrongPoint is headquartered in Norway and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with a revenue of approx 1.4bn NOK [ticker: STRO].

About Coalescent Mobile Robotics

Coalescent Mobile Robotics is an Odense-based company that provides AMRs for the retail industry. Founded in 2018 by Clionadh Martin, the company aims to revolutionize retail operations with smart and flexible AMRs that can perform various tasks in stores. The AMRs use state-of-the-art sensors, and algorithms to navigate and interact with their environment independently and safely. Coalescent Mobile Robotics' customers include leading retailers in Denmark such as Salling Group and Bilka.