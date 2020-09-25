Log in
StrongPoint : IKI Selects StrongPoint and Reflexis Systems to Streamline Labour Operations With Intelligent Workforce Management Solutions

09/25/2020 | 03:25am EDT

Lithuanian retailer IKI will deploy StrongPoint's partner Reflexis workforce management solutions to 228 stores and 5,000 employees.

Oslo, Norway - September 25, 2020: StrongPoint, the Norwegian retail technology company, is pleased to announce that IKI, one of Lithuania's largest retailers, has selected it's partner Reflexis Workforce Scheduler, Time & Attendance, Employee Self-Service (ESS), Advanced Analytics & Reporting and Mobility solutions. IKI will work with both StrongPoint and Reflexis to deploy the solutions to 228 stores for more than 5,000 employees in Lithuania.

IKI will use Reflexis workforce management solutions to achieve accurate budgets, forecasts, and schedules to effectively control their labour costs. With AI-powered forecasting, intelligent decisions will now be made to anticipate demand and ensure each store has the right people scheduled at the right times. Removing guesswork will save time for managers so that they can provide the best possible customer service. Reflexis ESS will give employees the ability to manage schedule changes and requests from their mobile device meaning greater engagement and retention.

StrongPoint will be implementing the Reflexis solutions and help IKI to optimise its deployment. As a leading retail technology solution provider, StrongPoint brings a wealth of experience in delivering high quality, innovative solutions to retailers in the Baltic and Nordic regions.

'We are thrilled to be rolling out Reflexis' smart technology solution to our long-standing customer IKI. Together we can empower IKI and its store associates to plan and work more efficiently, saving time and costs whilst improving the customer experience. Technology is key to making shops smarter, retailers more competitive and creating outstanding customer experiences. We look forward to working with IKI on the implementation and roll-out of the technology,' said Jacob Tveraabak, CEO of StrongPoint.

'IKI will be the first retailer in the Baltic States to implement these workforce management solutions. We expect smooth cooperation with our partners, which, we believe, will help our stores to ensure efficient operation,' said Nijolė Kvietkauskaitė, IKI CEO.

'We are excited to be bringing IKI into the Reflexis family,' said OP Choudhary, Managing Director EMEA, Reflexis. 'We look forward to supporting them as they increase the efficiency of store operations and maximise their profitability.'

About StrongPoint

StrongPoint is driving productivity for European retailers by providing innovative, integrated technology solutions for multi-channel retailing based on long-standing relationships with customers and partners. StrongPoint is also a leader in IBNS solutions for Cash-In-Transit (Cash Security), and Labels for customers in Norway and Sweden. StrongPoint offers best-in-class service and consultancy expertise through its team of 512 employees in Norway, Sweden, the Baltics, France, Belgium, Spain and Russia. StrongPoint is headquartered in Rælingen, Norway, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: STRONG).

About Reflexis Systems, Inc.

Reflexis Systems is the leading provider of intelligent workforce management, execution and communication solutions for multi-site organisations in retail, food service, hospitality and banking.

The Reflexis ONE™ intelligent work platform is used by our customers across the globe to simplify execution, improve communication and optimise labour decisions. Today, over 275 leaders in retail, food service, hospitality and banking are leveraging Reflexis ONE™ to achieve measurable improvements in customer engagement & employee productivity and retention.

Reflexis Systems is privately held and headquartered in Dedham, Massachusetts and has offices in Atlanta, Columbus, London, Düsseldorf, and Pune (India), with additional sales presence across Europe and Latin America. For further information, please visit www.Reflexisinc.com.

Disclaimer

StrongPoint ASA published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 07:24:04 UTC
