Pål Wibe has over 25 years' experience as a CEO, senior executive and board member in the retail sector. His extensive career includes roles at the grocery retailer Rimi (later ICA Norway), the discount store chain Europris, and he was a long-standing board member of Norway's first online-only grocery retailer, Oda. He has served as CEO of the retailers Nille and XXL and began his career at the management consultancy McKinsey.

"I am grateful for the trust StrongPoint's shareholders have placed in me by appointing me to the board. I strongly believe in the power of technology to enhance efficiency and streamline operations, particularly in the grocery sector. With such a broad portfolio of business-critical solutions, StrongPoint is an indispensable partner for grocery retailers," said Pål Wibe.

"We are thrilled to welcome Pål Wibe as the newest member of our board of directors. Well-known as 'Mr Retail', Pål brings a wealth of experience and an extensive track record of strategic leadership within the retail technology sector. His insight will be invaluable as we explore new ways to serve our key customer segment, grocery retailers," said Jacob Tveraabak, CEO of StrongPoint.