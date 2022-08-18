Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. StrongPoint ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STRON   NO0010098247

STRONGPOINT ASA

(STRON)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  03:19 2022-08-18 am EDT
18.84 NOK   -2.08%
03:14aSTRONGPOINT : awarded 1.6M GBP contract with top-tier UK grocery retailer
PU
02:52aSTRONGPOINT ASA : Initiates share buyback program
AQ
02:11aSTRONGPOINT ASA : StrongPoint awarded 1.6 MGBP contract with top-tier UK grocery retailer
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

StrongPoint : awarded 1.6M GBP contract with top-tier UK grocery retailer

08/18/2022 | 03:14am EDT
StrongPoint, a grocery technology provider, has been awarded an allocation of a self-service checkout upgrade project for a top-tier UK based grocery retailer. The value of the contract is approximately 1.6 MGBP. The project is led by ALS StrongPoint, StrongPoint's UK business unit.

The contract follows a multi-year project that ALS StrongPoint has been undertaking for the same customer. The new contract was awarded based on ALS StrongPoint's past performance.

"This contract is a testament to the continued and historic work ALS StrongPoint has with this top-tier UK grocery retailer. We are proud that one of the largest grocery retailers in the UK has continued confidence in our ability to continue to provide world-leading customer service," said Jacob Tveraabak, StrongPoint CEO.

The project will start during Q3 2022 and is expected to be completed by Q1 2023.

DISCLOSURE REGULATION

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

CONTACTS

* Hilde Horn Gilen, CFO StrongPoint ASA, +4792060158, hilde.gilen@strongpoint.com

ABOUT STRONGPOINT

StrongPoint is a retail technology company that provides solutions to make shops smarter, shopping experiences better and online grocery shopping more efficient. With over 500 employees in Norway, Sweden, the Baltics, Spain, the UK and Ireland and together with a wide partner network, StrongPoint supports businesses in more than 20 countries. StrongPoint provides in-store cash management and payment solutions, electronic shelf labels, self-checkouts, task and labor management software, click & collect temperature-controlled grocery
lockers, in-store and drive-thru grocery pickup solutions and grocery order picking solutions. StrongPoint is headquartered in Norway and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with a revenue of 1bn NOK [ticker: STRO].

Disclaimer

StrongPoint ASA published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 07:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
