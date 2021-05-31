StrongPoint : Coop Norge orders 140 MNOK of Pricer Electronic Shelf Labels from StrongPoint

StrongPoint has today signed a new agreement with Coop Norge, to supply and install Pricer Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL).

The agreement means that StrongPoint will be the only provider supplying ESL to Coop Norge from January 2021 until December 2022. The estimated value of the agreement is NOK 140 million, excluding the cost of installation and future technical support.

'We are proud to continue to provide retail technology value to our long-standing customer Coop Norway. This was a competitive tender and our winning bid is a testament to our proven track record of providing world-class solutions, outstanding customer service and innovation in the retail technology space,' said Jacob Tveraabak, CEO of StrongPoint ASA.