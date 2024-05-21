StrongPoint CEO Jacob Tveraabak will be presenting StrongPoint's strategy and business case on the first day of ABG Sundal Collier Comissioned Research's Investor Days event. The 22nd of May at 14.45 CET.

The event will take place live in Stockholm, but can also be followed online for those who register with ABG SC. Click the button below for more information and to register as a participant:

The presentation will also be published on this page afterwards for those who can't catch it live.