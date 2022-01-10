Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Structural Monitoring Systems Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMN   AU000000SMN3

STRUCTURAL MONITORING SYSTEMS PLC

(SMN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Structural Monitoring : Proposed issue of securities - SMN

01/10/2022 | 11:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

STRUCTURAL MONITORING SYSTEMS PLC

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

11/1/2022

The Proposed issue is:

A standard pro rata issue (including non-renounceable or renounceable)

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a standard pro rata issue (including non-renounceable or renounceable)

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

New class-code to be

Unlisted Options (exercise 90 cents, expiry 31/01/2024)

12,277,143

confirmed

Ex date

24/1/2022

+Record date

25/1/2022

Offer closing date

8/2/2022

Issue date

11/2/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of +Entity

STRUCTURAL MONITORING SYSTEMS PLC

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ARBN

106307322

1.3

ASX issuer code

SMN

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

11/1/2022

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A standard +pro rata issue (non-renounceable or renounceable)

1.6a The proposed standard +pro rata issue is: + Renounceable

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

Part 3 - Details of proposed entitlement offer issue

only

Part 3A - Conditions

3A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the entitlement offer can

proceed on an unconditional basis?

use

No

Part 3B - Offer details

Class or classes of +securities that will participate in the proposed issue and class or classes of +securities

personal

proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

SMN : CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERESTS 1:1

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

If the entity has quoted company

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

options, do the terms entitle option

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

holders to participate on exercise?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

D

tails of +securities proposed to be issued

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

For

ISIN Code for the tradable rights created under a renounceable right issue

(if Issuer is foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Have you received confirmation from

Will the entity be seeking quotation

ASX that the terms of the proposed

of the 'new' class of +securities on

+securities are appropriate and

ASX?

equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

No

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class-code to be confirmed

Unlisted Options (exercise 90 cents, expiry 31/01/2024)

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

+Security type

Options

Offer ratio (ratio to existing holdings at which the proposed +securities will be issued)

only

The quantity of additional +securities

For a given quantity of +securities

to be issued

held

1

10

What will be done with fractional

Maximum number of +securities

entitlements?

proposed to be issued (subject to

rounding)

Fractions rounded up to the next

12,277,143

use

whole number

Offer price details for retail security holders

In what currency will the offer be

What is the offer price per +security

made?

for the retail offer?

personal

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.10000

Oversubscription & Scale back details

Will individual +security holders be permitted to apply for more than their

entitlement (i.e. to over-subscribe)?

No

Will a scale back be applied if the offer is over-subscribed?

No

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from

their issue date?

For

Yes

Options details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.9000

31/1/2024

Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised

SMN : CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERESTS 1:1

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised

One fully paid ordinary share (ASX:SMN)

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.

Part 3C - Timetable

only

use

3C.1

+Record date

25/1/2022

3C.2

Ex date

24/1/2022

3C.3

Date rights trading commences

24/1/2022

personal

3C.4

Record date

25/1/2022

3C.5

Date on which offer documents will be sent to +security holders

entitled to participate in the +pro rata issue

28/1/2022

3C.6

Offer closing date

8/2/2022

3C.7

Last day to extend the offer closing date

3/2/2022

3C.8

Date rights trading ends

1/2/2022

For

3C.9

Trading in new +securities commences on a deferred settlement basis

2/2/2022

3C.11 +Issue date and last day for entity to announce results of +pro rata

issue

11/2/2022

3C.12 Date trading starts on a normal T+2 basis

3C.13 First settlement date of trades conducted on a +deferred settlement

basis and on a normal T+2 basis

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Structural Monitoring Systems plc published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 04:57:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about STRUCTURAL MONITORING SYSTEMS PLC
01/10STRUCTURAL MONITORING : Proposed issue of securities - SMN
PU
01/10STRUCTURAL MONITORING : Cancel - Proposed issue of securities - SMN
PU
2021STRUCTURAL MONITORING : Update - Proposed issue of securities - SMN
PU
2021Structural Monitoring Systems Plc Announces Board & Management Changes
CI
2021STRUCTURAL MONITORING : Files Extension to Voluntary Trade Suspension
MT
2021STRUCTURAL MONITORING : Acquires Avionics Division for $3.4 Million; Shares Jump 7%
MT
2021Structural Monitoring Systems plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June..
CI
2021Structural Monitoring Systems Plc Updates on Further Material Progress to Pivotal STC A..
CI
2021STRUCTURAL MONITORING SYSTEM : ' Net Loss Narrows in July-December 2020; Shares Jump 5%
MT
2021Structural Monitoring Systems plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended Dece..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 15,3 M 11,0 M 11,0 M
Net income 2021 -1,96 M -1,41 M -1,41 M
Net cash 2021 2,07 M 1,49 M 1,49 M
P/E ratio 2021 -22,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 88,4 M 63,4 M 63,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,57x
EV / Sales 2021 2,72x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 47,9%
Chart STRUCTURAL MONITORING SYSTEMS PLC
Duration : Period :
Structural Monitoring Systems Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Toby Chandler Chief Executive Officer
William Dudley Rouse Executive Chairman
Sam Michael Wright Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Stephen Forman Non-Executive Director & Head-Investor Relation
Bryant James McLarty Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STRUCTURAL MONITORING SYSTEMS PLC15.20%63
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION4.26%135 586
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION2.21%99 322
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION3.92%63 482
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION1.74%59 117
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.3.06%43 124