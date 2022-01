Structural Monitoring : Update - Proposed issue of securities - SMN

1.1 Name of +Entity

STRUCTURAL MONITORING SYSTEMS PLC

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2 Registered Number Type Registration Number ARBN 106307322 1.3 ASX issuer code SMN

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

Correction to 3C.11 +Issue date and last day for entity to announce results of +pro rata issue

1.4b Date of previous announcement to this update

11/1/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement

11/1/2022

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A standard +pro rata issue (non-renounceable or renounceable)

1.6a The proposed standard +pro rata issue is: + Renounceable